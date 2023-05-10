Ragland saves its best for last, but Purple Devils are unable to make it out of regional play

ALBERTVILLE — Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb wasn’t ready for the season to end, but he couldn’t help but smile at his team’s sixth-inning rally that pushed Cedar Bluff to win 3-2 in eight innings.
“It was great,” Lipscomb said. “That was probably one of the best softball games I’ve ever been at. I don’t know about you, their fans were talking about it, it was a great deal. Proud of them for fighting back, tied it up.”
Ragland trailed by two in the bottom of the sixth. To make matters worse, the Purple Devils were staring down the wrong side of two outs. Then seventh grader Alyssa Broome scored on a wild pitch and the team’s lone senior, Campbell Adams, advanced to third.
Freshman Sabrina Rogers drove in the tying run when the third baseman bobbled her hit to third.
Ragland’s luck finally ran out at the top of the eighth inning when Cedar Bluff sophomore Anna Henderson hit one deep for a triple after the ball rolled right up to the fence. Freshman Rylie Walker drove in the winning run.
The Purple Devils put runners at first and second after leadoff hitter Beverly Alexander got on with a hit and Cedar Bluff walked Adams intentionally, but that’s as close as they came to tying the game up again.
This is now, at least, the third year in a row that Ragland has fallen one or two games away from a state tournament spot. Although Lipscomb is proud of his players for their efforts, he hates that this group won’t experience Oxford.
“We got to find a way to push through,” Lipscomb said. “If we win this one, I feel confident we win the next one, and then we get to take them to the state, and then it is a different world. You don’t just walk in there and win ball games, you haven’t been there before. So we need to get there before so we can win one eventually.”
What to know
— Broome made a pair of great catches, one deep in the outfield and one much closer in, to end the eighth inning without giving up any additional runs. Lipscomb felt like she might have made a play on the triple as well if she had more experience as an outfielder. She has always played infield before this season.
— Ragland pitcher Paige McMurrey only gave up six hits in eight innings against Cedar Bluff. She also managed to strike out four batters.
— In Ragland’s 12-4 win over Coosa Christian in the previous round, Rogers paced the team with five hits on all five of her at-bats. She also recorded a team-high three RBIs and scored twice.
Who said
— Lipscomb on Cedar Bluff’s decision to walk Adams: “That is called smart. I would have done the same thing. Can’t believe they didn’t do it sooner.”
— Lipscomb on McMurrey’s pitching: “That was unbelievable. … she pitched one of the best ball games I’ve seen in a while. That is a good dang hitting team.”
— Lipscomb on how much he will miss Adams: “Oh my gosh. Love old Campbell. She gives you everything every day. I told her she should have been a linebacker somewhere instead of a catcher in softball. She is a player.”
— Lipscomb on Adams, while giving her a big hug: “She means the world to us. I love her to death. Going to see if I can redshirt her.”