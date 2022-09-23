Ragland freshman steps up as Purple Devils defense stifles Pleasant Valley

RAGLAND — Halloween is still more than a month away, but that didn’t stop Ragland freshman Cade Mickler from haunting Pleasant Valley on third down during Friday night’s homecoming victory 32-6.
During Pleasant Valley’s first shot at third down, Mickler stopped the ball carrier two yards past the line of scrimmage, well short of the first.
On the next third down, Mickler recorded a sack for a loss of nine yards.
On Pleasant Valley’s fourth try at third down, the freshman again met the ball carrier well short of the line to gain.
“I’ve been on him really hard the last few weeks,” Ragland coach Wes Tidwell said. “Last week he had a really good game, he had like 17 tackles. So he’s coming along. He is going to be a really great player for us, he always plays with effort, he is always a great kid.”
That effort was on display all night as Mickler recorded at least seven total tackles, including three for loss and two sacks.
Yet, despite all his big hits, the Ragland freshman didn’t pick any of them when asked about his favorite play.
Instead, Mickler spoke about recovering the onside kick to open the second half.
“Well, they had a bunch of open field,” Mickler said. “I was like they won’t want to get the ball, hurry up and get down there and go get it.”
While Mickler played a starring role, the entire Purple Devils (3-3) defense was relentless on Friday night. In fact, through three quarters, Ragland’s defense only gave up 55 yards.
Pleasant Valley (2-4) finally got things going in the fourth quarter when the Raiders added another 81 yards. Pleasant Valley senior Dason Vick finally got the Raiders on the board when he scored at the end of a 21-yard run with 5:39 left in the game.
Vick finished the game with a team-high 61 rushing yards on eight carries.
“I mean that's a great stat except the 80 in the last quarter,” Tidwell said. “We can’t lay down. Yeah, it is a chippy game. Guys are playing back and forth. We let emotions get the best of us, coaches too, me included. You can’t give up yards there. That is when you got to stand tall.”
What to know
—The Purple Devils once again lined multiple guys up at quarterback Friday night. Sophomore Drake Kay got the start and finished four of eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown (caught by Ezra Hill). Kay also carried the ball four times for 28 yards. Antwan Byers mixed in throughout both halves and completed nine of 13 passes for 113 yards.
—As if that wasn’t enough going on, Ragland receiver Jordan Turner ran the ball into the end zone twice as a wildcat quarterback. He also scored on a two-point conversion as well and hauled in two receptions for 40 yards.
—Ragland running back Davian Turner all but iced the game when he found the end zone from two yards out with five minutes left in the third quarter to give Ragland a 32-0 lead. He finished the evening 12 carries for a game-high rushing yards.
—Ragland running back A’Ron Lee also found the end zone on Friday when he carried it three yards to give the Purple Devils a 14-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first.
—Ragland’s most exciting offensive play, looked like a bit of a dud at first. Freshman receiver Brayden Collins caught a short pass to the left side where two defenders met him near the line of scrimmage. Collins stutter-stepped two, maybe three times, then he ran backward and to the right until he outran the entire Pleasant Valley defense to pick up 26 yards.
Who said
—Tidwell on Collins: “He does it all the time. I’m thinking get upfield, get upfield, get vertical. But he’s a tough booger to tackle, he is shifty and he is young. He is going to be a great, great player. But I’m always thinking, ‘Get vertical and get what you can get,’ but he sees stuff I don’t.”
—Tidwell on playing two quarterbacks: “As long as they are both doing good things, we’re going to let them keep going until one separates themself and I’ve told both of them that. Both of them are great kids.”
—Mickler on what’s changed for him lately: “Open field tackles. I just got more confidence. Everything feels more smooth.”
Next up
—Ragland travels to Victory Christian on Friday night. Pleasant Valley hosts Locust Fork on Friday.