Ragland completes turnaround with dominant sweep at area tournament

There was no question that Ragland had a good day on Saturday when the Purple Devils swept the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament to secure a regional bid.
However, even coach Rodney Lipscomb didn’t appreciate his team’s dominance until later that evening.
“On my way home, and I was like scores, I got to report scores," Lipscomb said. "And I was like crap. We didn’t give up a run."
The Purple Devils won their three area tournament games by a combined score of 43-0, which is just the latest sign that this isn’t the same team that started the year off 0-4.
Since then, Ragland has gone 17-8, starting with a 12-6 rally at Spring Garden that saw the Purple Devils overcome a 5-0 deficit.
“I mean, I’m really excited,” senior Campbell Adams said. “I think we can make it to state if we just play ball.”
Ragland has advanced to the regional round in the last three seasons, and in the last two years, the Purple Devils came one win away from advancing to the state tournament now held in Oxford.
Now, the Purple Devils hope to break that streak, and Adams, a two-time first-team all-state player, is a big reason Ragland has enjoyed so much success this season.
“She has taken over the leadership for us,” Lipscomb said. “And that is what younger kids have got to have, and she leads by example.”
However, both Lipscomb and Adams highlighted how far some of the younger girls on the team have come throughout the season. In fact, a trio of seventh-graders, including Alyssa Broome, Avery Franklin and Kylie Layton, powered the team to a 12-6 win over Randolph County and a 7-6 win over Cleburne County on the same day.
“(They) would carry us through games that honestly I didn’t think we had a chance of,” Lipscomb said. “I mean, we beat Randolph County and Cleburne County here on a Friday night in a doubleheader. I mean, just out of the blue, beat two great teams like that.”
There are plenty of reasons for the Purple Devils to feel confident heading into next week, including the fact that Lipscomb has freshmen who have already participated in multiple regionals.
However, the Purple Devils still rely on several even younger players that Lipscomb said will be affected by the large crowds and big fields common during regional play.
Ragland opens regional play at Albertville on Tuesday morning against a Gaylesville team the Purple Devils beat 5-4 in the regular season.
“I would love to go to state,” Lipscomb said. “I would love, trust me, that would make mine and Campbell’s year.”