Propst: Two years out of coaching 'put me in a situation to look at myself differently'

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
PELL CITY — There’s probably not a high school coach in the state that carries the name recognition to match that of Pell City’s new football coach, Rush Propst.
He’s best known for his success at Hoover, where Propst won five of his seven state championships. He won two state titles at Colquitt County in Georgia.
“People think Hoover has always won,” Propst said during his introduction at Pell City on Friday. “It has not. It has not. … Once we won a state title, then guess what? Everybody started winning in our school. Of the 19 sports, 18 won a state championship while I was there. … So it is not just all about football. It is about everybody pulling together.”
Of course, Propst’s name recognition isn’t always a good thing. Controversies have followed the coach in recent years and are likely why Propst has spent the last few years away from the sidelines since coaching Valdosta in 2020. It’s the longest he’s been away from coaching since his head coaching career began at Ashville in 1989.
“I’ve made mistakes in my life, there is no question,” Propst said. “I own those mistakes. … The good Lord the last two years has put me in a situation to look at myself differently as a dad, as a husband, as a spiritual leader of my household. I had failed at that part too.”
Pell City’s interim co-athletics director Xavier Robinson, a former UAB assistant football coach, said the Propst that took the stage Friday differs in some ways from the one he’s worked with previously.
“Off the field, yes,” Robinson said, when asked if Propst seemed different. “On the coaching aspect, he has that fire. And then, working side-by-side with him, he is that genuine person. Everybody has a past. We are looking to the future.”
Robinson, a 1989 Pell City graduate, said the chance to work with Propst did play at least a small part in convincing him to return to his alma mater.
“Me and Rush we’ve been together for so long,” Robinson said. “Because I came under that same cloth because (former UAB coach) Bill Clark was with him (before) and then I’ve been under Bill Clark since we left Prattville.”
Propst began the day telling the Pell City Board of Education how he feels like a changed man these days. When asked to elaborate, Propst emphasized the importance that his faith and family played in that process. Of his seven kids, Propst said the older ones only knew him by the profession which used to consume his identity.
“Always the coach, and I just figured they would adapt to that,” Propst said. “Well, now, my younger children, they have seen me in a different light.”
Propst said he would treat the Panthers the same way he hopes any coach or teacher would treat his own children.
“When I was at Hoover, it didn’t look that way,” Propst said. “It was win at all cost. It was push, push, push, grind, grind, grind. And didn’t worry about nobody's feelings. I think the older I’ve gotten, I think we all do, I think Coach Saban is a lot more compassionate than he was when he first started at Alabama. … I’m a little bit more keen to listen to kids' problems and help them through their problems than I once was. It is like I used to not have time for them, now I take time for them.”
Propst’s family isn’t just a key piece of the foundation of what he describes as a major change in his life. It’s also the inspiration for his decision to target the Pell City job and the reason he is happy to refer to it as “probably my last chapter in my coaching career.”
His wife, Stephanie, is a 1988 graduate of Pell City, and if everything goes according to plan, his youngest two children will be future Pell City graduates in the making when they transfer from Piedmont in the fall.
“This is the place I would like to retire to,” Propst said. “This is the place that is important to bring my wife and her family back home, and I think that is important to me also. … It completes a chapter, and it also opens a new chapter in my life.”
When asked if he’s ever described any of his previous stops that way, Propst paused to consider before quickly saying he doesn’t think so.
“Because this is going to take some time to build,” he said. “It could be three or four years before we get this boat turned around in the right direction. I hope it don’t, but I am just saying I am willing to commit to these people long-term. … I could very much see this being my final stop in high school football.”