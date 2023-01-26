Prep wrestling: Pell City's Kirby notches 100th career win

PELL CITY — No longer does he struggle with confidence and techniques.
Josh Kirby only wrestles, period. There are few prep grapplers like Kirby, who is a senior at Pell City High School.
After years of hard-core training, Kirby won the 100th match of his high school wrestling career with a first-period pin Tuesday night. Kirby’s milestone victory came against Lincoln High’s Rhett Walters in a Pell City home match.
And it was a moment and a pin that Kirby will never forget.
“I felt the pressure, but I stayed disciplined. I worked hard for this, and I could feel the adrenaline. I’m getting better,” Kirby said.
He won his historic match in the 182-pound division. Kirby has stretched and strained for a record of 39-14 this winter. He also has 31 earth-shattering pins this year.
It took the 5-foot-11 Kirby just one minute and nine seconds to pin Walters.
“I can take anyone down,” Kirby said. "I have fallen in love with wrestling. Some days I get dog tired. A lot of people don’t see my blood, sweat and tears. I’m proving everyone wrong (who doubted me)."
His father is especially happy for his son, who has reached another wrestling milestone.
“This is a big accomplishment. This is something to celebrate. This is a cool thing,” said Bar Kirby, the wrestling father.
He is not surprised at anything that his son accomplishes out on the wrestling mat, however.
“Josh has a passion for this sport,” Bar Kirby said. "It is all about effort. Josh has leadership and heart. He has techniques and strength."
In just the last two years, his son has won 76 matches at Pell City and White Plains high schools. Josh Kirby, Mr. Pinfall, will take his monster game to college wrestling, too.
Kirby has committed to the University of Montevallo, which wrestles in the NCAA Division II ranks.