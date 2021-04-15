Prep softball: Updated state rankings

This week's Alabama Sports Writers Association softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (32-2-1)
2. Fairhope (24-2)
3. Spain Park (24-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (24-3)
5. Thompson (30-5)
6. Austin (27-7)
7. Vestavia Hills (19-11)
8. Auburn (22-6)
9. Central-Phenix City (22-5)
10. Sparkman (17-4)
Others nominated: Albertville (16-10), Alma Bryant (13-6), Baker (10-17), Daphne (15-15), Dothan (28-7), Hoover (20-11), Oak Mountain (17-11), Theodore (24-8), Tuscaloosa County (20-15).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (29-7)
2. Helena (29-7)
3. Spanish Fort (26-4)
4. Springville (24-8)
5. Buckhorn (24-12)
6. Hazel Green (23-12)
7. Pell City (22-4-2)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (29-7)
9. Mortimer Jordan (11-13-1)
10. Baldwin County (10-5)
Others nominated: Chelsea (19-11), Chilton County (22-12), Cullman (17-9), Fort Payne (20-7), Hartselle (21-14), Muscle Shoals (20-2), Saraland (18-10), Scottsboro (15-10-1), Wetumpka (22-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (16-2-1)
2. Tallassee (18-8-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (22-5)
4. Elmore County (24-8)
5. Hayden (25-5-1)
6. Ardmore (19-13)
7. Satsuma (22-6)
8. Corner (19-8)
9. Alexandria (21-9)
10. West Point (15-14-2)
Others nominated: Andalusia (17-11-1), East Limestone (15-10-1), John Carroll (19-8), Lawrence County (21-15), Lincoln (19-18), Rehobeth (15-14).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (27-5)
2. Curry (33-7)
3. Cleburne County (21-9)
4. Northside (28-7)
5. Madison County (26-8)
6. North Jackson (21-13-1)
7. LAMP (19-7)
8. Dale County (17-15)
9. Etowah (24-7)
10. St. James (16-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (14-11), Cherokee County (13-9), Gordo (22-14-1), Madison Academy (14-2), Priceville (17-10-1), West Morgan (13-20), Wilson (18-12).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (19-6)
2. Plainview (25-4-1)
3. Houston Academy (24-4)
4. Pleasant Valley (23-12)
5. Mobile Christian (19-6)
6. Wicksburg (25-13)
7. Opp (26-9-1)
8. Oakman (13-8)
9. Winfield (23-11-1)
10. Danville (16-13)
Others nominated: Beulah (17-11), Childersburg (15-7), Collinsville (10-10-1), Elkmont (12-9-1), Geraldine (12-8-1), Ohatchee (18-11-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (18-5)
2. Sumiton Christian (19-9)
3. G.W. Long (16-2)
4. Hatton (19-13)
5. Mars Hill Bible (24-11)
6. Leroy (30-4)
7. Orange Beach (21-7)
8. Spring Garden (16-5)
9. Sand Rock (16-13-1)
10. Red Bay (17-9)
Others nominated: Falkville (12-14), Locust Fork (11-4), Vincent (17-6), West End (7-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (17-6)
2. Skyline (16-7)
3. Kinston (13-10)
4. South Lamar (17-10)
5. Holy Spirit (7-10)
6. Appalachian (10-3)
7. Belgreen (13-14)
8. Sweet Water (15-15)
9. Athens Bible (10-8)
10. Waterloo (10-16)
Others nominated: Berry (13-13), Cherokee (19-6), Millry (16-9), Woodland (14-15-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-7)
2. Macon East (36-14)
3. Clarke Prep (26-5)
4. Bessemer Academy (20-5)
5. Glenwood (24-13-1)
6. Hooper Academy (24-12)
7. Edgewood (20-14)
8. Southern Academy (22-4)
9. Lakeside (14-15)
10. Abbeville Christian (15-11)
Others nominated: None.