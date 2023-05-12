Prep softball: Moody earns state bid after winning four straight elimination games

ALBERTVILLE — Moody is headed to the state softball tournament, and nobody can say the Blue Devils didn't earn it.
After losing to eventual East Regional champion Scottsboro in the tournament opener, Moody won four straight elimination games to win a state bid. The Blue Devils capped it with an 8-1 win over Alexandria in the consolation bracket finals.
Before beating Alexandria, Moody eliminated Lincoln 11-4, St. Clair County 17-5 and Sardis 8-7 before facing the Valley Cubs, who were state runner-up a year ago.
“I mean, I’m extremely excited,” Moody coach Rebecca Seymour said. “This group, we set goals early in our season and we work everyday, one day at a time to meet those goals. They earned this today, and I could not be more proud of them.”
To make the consolation finals, Moody (22-10) needed a game-ending single into center field with bases loaded to eliminate Sardis.
Moody collected nine hits against Alexandria. Taylor Rogers and Emma Kile both had multiple hits with Rogers going 3-for-4 and Kile going 2-for-4.
The Blue Devils took control early by scoring two runs in the top of the first. Kendall Trimm hit a fielder’s choice that brought home a run, and Kile singled home a run to give them a 2-0 lead.
Alexandria scratched the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Charlee Parris reached base on a fielder’s choice. Parris eventually scored from third on a wild pitch that went past Moody’s Abi Gray for the Valley Cubs lone run of the contest.
The game was still tight through the third inning, but Moody got things rolling in the top of the fourth. Rogers drove in a run on a single to center. Runners were on second and third when Alexandria intentionally walked Trimm to load the bases.
Libby Higgins then ripped a triple into right field that scored all three baserunners. Later in the inning, Ryleigh Hodges hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored the fifth run of the inning.
Moody held a 7-1 lead until the top of the sixth when Hodges hit another sacrifice fly, this time to center, that was deep enough to score the eighth run of the game.
Bella Turley got the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Blue Devils. She went seven innings, allowed one run on eight hits, and struck out one batter.
For Alexandria, Pressley Slaton got the start. Slaton gave up seven runs on seven hits on 3 ⅔ innings. Slaton struck out one batter.
The Valley Cubs tallied eight hits as a team with Slaton and Allyssa Hunt getting two hits a piece. Slaton went 2-for-3 and reached on a walk. Hunt went 2-for-2 with a walk as well.
“I’m proud,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “I’m proud of what we got coming back. I think we’ll be fine next year and we’ll get some things ironed out. Just kind of tough the way it ended today.”
Added Hess: “The two teams we played today, we don’t match up position by position.”
Alexandria finished the season 20-17, and the Cubs were a perfect 5-0 in 5A, Area 10 play and won another area title after a Class 5A runner-up season in 2022.
“I thought we should’ve came out and done better," Alexandria's Jill Cockrell said. "We can just work and get better for next year and hope to do better.”