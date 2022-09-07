 Skip to main content
Prep football: Weather pushes some local games to Thursday night

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Because of anticipated bad weather, high school football games are being switched from Friday to Thursday.

A list of area games that now are set for Thursday:

Plainview at Piedmont

Oxford at Huffman

Holly Pond at Pleasant Valley, homecoming

Ohatchee at Sylvania

Weaver at Childersburg

Wellborn at Beulah

Cleburne County at Moody

Spring Garden at Victory Christian

Munford at Talladega

Talladega Co. Central at Winterboro

Leeds at St. Clair County

Ragland at Randolph County

Elmore County at Clay Central

Coaches: If your game isn't listed, and your game will be played Thursday, please let us know at medwards@annistonstar.com, haydenmedley@gmail.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.