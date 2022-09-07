Prep football: Weather pushes some local games to Thursday night

Because of anticipated bad weather, high school football games are being switched from Friday to Thursday.
A list of area games that now are set for Thursday:
Plainview at Piedmont
Oxford at Huffman
Holly Pond at Pleasant Valley, homecoming
Ohatchee at Sylvania
Weaver at Childersburg
Wellborn at Beulah
Cleburne County at Moody
Spring Garden at Victory Christian
Munford at Talladega
Talladega Co. Central at Winterboro
Leeds at St. Clair County
Ragland at Randolph County
Elmore County at Clay Central
Coaches: If your game isn't listed, and your game will be played Thursday, please let us know at medwards@annistonstar.com, haydenmedley@gmail.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.