Prep football: Victory Christian takes down Winterboro

PELL CITY — When Victory Christian senior center Drew Nibblet wasn’t knocking down defensive linemen, he was opening holes for the Lions ball carriers.
All Nibblet knows is, Victory Christian found a way to polish off Winterboro, 25-12 in a nip-and-tuck, hard-core Class 1A, Region 6 football skirmish on Friday night at Richard Adams Stadium.
It took all night to finally hold off the Winterboro Bulldogs, however.
“They’re a great team, and they can run the rock well. But we matched their energy, and we pulled away,” the 5-foot-11, 250-pound Nibblet said.
With 9:17 left in the third quarter, Victory Christian held a shaky 13-6 lead. Junior halfback Deonte Smoot had just scored for the Bulldogs on a 20-yard touchdown run. Victory Christian led by just six points at the end of the third quarter.
The game had not been won, but at the 6:28 mark of the fourth period the Lions began to pull away with Shepard Sargent’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Victory Christian junior split end Brandon Holladay.
The Lions took a 19-6 advantage with time winding down.
What to know
—Victory Christian caught a second-half break, too, as Winterboro’s Smoot had a 71-yard touchdown run called back because of an illegal formation. Smoot still rushed for a total of 111 yards on 22 carries in the region tilt.
—The Bulldogs remained competitive with 148 yards of offense with seven first downs. But Victory Christian had a few more with 14 first downs and 202 yards.
—Victory Christian ran the ball between the tackles every chance it got. The Lions worked the game plan with quarterback Shepard Sargent rushing for 55 yards on 15 carries. Sargent scored two touchdowns. He scored on runs from one and seven yards.
—Lions junior tailback Kaden Dixon went full tilt, too, with 15 carries for 48 yards.
—Victory Christian also relied on the arm of Sargent. He completed six of 14 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
—Victory Christian junior linebacker Asa Warren didn’t miss much. He completed the game with 11 tackles for the Lions.
Who said
—Winterboro sophomore offensive tackle Kaden Ponder on the Bulldogs’ Friday night opponent: “Victory Christian is a real good team. They are gritty.”
—Lions head coach Bruce Breland on his team’s hard-fought region win: “We turned the switch on. We mixed it up.”
—Breland on Winterboro’s tackle-breaking machine Deonte Smoot: “We tried tackling him high, but Smoot has a great center of gravity.”
Next up
—Victory Christian, now 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Region 6, will travel to Coosa Christian next Friday. As for the Winterboro Bulldogs, 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in the region, they will play a road game Oct. 28 at Childersburg. Both football contests will get underway at 7 p.m.