Prep football: Thursday's state playoff scores, Friday's second-round pairings

This week's ASHAA state playoff scores and pairings
Thursday’s second-round games
CLASS 1A
Millry 63, Loachapoka 12
CLASS 5A
Ramsay 45, Guntersville 9
Friday's second-round games
CLASS 1A
Leroy (9-1) at Maplesville (8-3)
Brantley (9-2) at Linden (9-1)
Sweet Water (8-2) at Elba (11-0)
Pickens County (8-3) at Meek (11-0), Arley
Valley Head (10-1) at Marion County (8-3), Guin
Coosa Christian (7-4) at Spring Garden (10-1)
Addison (9-2) at Lynn (10-1)
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (9-2) at Wicksburg (6-5)
G.W. Long (8-3) at Reeltown (9-1)
Highland Home (10-1) at Ariton (10-1)
Vincent (10-1) at Clarke County (6-5), Grove Hill
Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2) at Lexington (9-2)
Fyffe (11-0) at Winston County (7-4), Double Springs
Pisgah (9-2) at Southeastern (9-1), Remlap
Falkville (7-4) at Aliceville (10-1)
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (8-3) at Dadeville (10-0)
Saint James (9-2) at W.S. Neal (7-4), Brewton
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Mobile Christian (4-7)
Pike County (8-3) at Alabama Christian (8-3), Montgomery, Faulkner U.
Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Geraldine (7-4)
Sylvania (8-3) at Madison Academy (9-2)
Piedmont (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), Leighton
Lauderdale County (7-4) at Gordo (10-1)
CLASS 4A
Anniston (10-0) at Booker T. Washington (6-5), Tuskegee
Andalusia (10-1) at American Christian (9-2), Tuscaloosa
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Jacksonville (8-3)
Handley (10-1) at T.R. Miller (10-1), Brewton
Priceville at Oneonta
Etowah at Deshler, Tuscumbia
West Morgan at Cherokee County, Centre
Randolph at Dora
CLASS 5A
Gulf Shores (10-1) at Central, Clay County (9-2)
Demopolis (10-1) at Faith Academy (9-2), Mobile
Charles Henderson (9-1) at Tallassee (7-4)
Beauregard at 1: UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Russellville (7-4)
Moody (10-1) at Arab (10-1)
Scottsboro (7-4) at Leeds (9-1)
CLASS 6A
Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)
Pike Road (7-4) at Homewood (9-2)
Pelham (6-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-5), Mobile
Hueytown (8-3) at Theodore (11-0)
Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4)
Center Point (9-1) at Hartselle (11-0)
Muscle Shoals (9-1) at Parker (7-4), Birmingham
Gardendale (8-3) at Decatur (9-2)
CLASS 7A
Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)
Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)
Vestavia Hills (7-4) at Thompson (8-3), Alabaster