Prep football: Thursday's state playoff scores, Friday's second-round pairings

This week's ASHAA state playoff scores and pairings

Thursday’s second-round games

CLASS 1A

Millry 63, Loachapoka 12

CLASS 5A

Ramsay 45, Guntersville 9

Friday's second-round games

CLASS 1A

Leroy (9-1) at Maplesville (8-3)

Brantley (9-2) at Linden (9-1)

Sweet Water (8-2) at Elba (11-0)

Pickens County (8-3) at Meek (11-0), Arley

Valley Head (10-1) at Marion County (8-3), Guin

Coosa Christian (7-4) at Spring Garden (10-1)

Addison (9-2) at Lynn (10-1)

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (9-2) at Wicksburg (6-5)

G.W. Long (8-3) at Reeltown (9-1)

Highland Home (10-1) at Ariton (10-1)

Vincent (10-1) at Clarke County (6-5), Grove Hill

Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2) at Lexington (9-2)

Fyffe (11-0) at Winston County (7-4), Double Springs

Pisgah (9-2) at Southeastern (9-1), Remlap

Falkville (7-4) at Aliceville (10-1)

CLASS 3A

Thomasville (8-3) at Dadeville (10-0)

Saint James (9-2) at W.S. Neal (7-4), Brewton

Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Mobile Christian (4-7)

Pike County (8-3) at Alabama Christian (8-3), Montgomery, Faulkner U.

Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Geraldine (7-4)

Sylvania (8-3) at Madison Academy (9-2)

Piedmont (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), Leighton

Lauderdale County (7-4) at Gordo (10-1)

CLASS 4A

Anniston (10-0) at Booker T. Washington (6-5), Tuskegee

Andalusia (10-1) at American Christian (9-2), Tuscaloosa

Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Jacksonville (8-3)

Handley (10-1) at T.R. Miller (10-1), Brewton

Priceville at Oneonta

Etowah at Deshler, Tuscumbia

West Morgan at Cherokee County, Centre

Randolph at Dora

CLASS 5A

Gulf Shores (10-1) at Central, Clay County (9-2)

Demopolis (10-1) at Faith Academy (9-2), Mobile

Charles Henderson (9-1) at Tallassee (7-4)

Beauregard at 1: UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile

Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Russellville (7-4)

Moody (10-1) at Arab (10-1)

Scottsboro (7-4) at Leeds (9-1)

CLASS 6A

Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)

Pike Road (7-4) at Homewood (9-2)

Pelham (6-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-5),  Mobile

Hueytown (8-3) at Theodore (11-0)

Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4)

Center Point (9-1) at Hartselle (11-0)

Muscle Shoals (9-1) at Parker (7-4), Birmingham

Gardendale (8-3) at Decatur (9-2)

CLASS 7A

Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)

Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2)

Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)

Vestavia Hills (7-4) at Thompson (8-3), Alabaster