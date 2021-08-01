Prep football: The new rankings are here, the new rankings are here!

The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276
2. Hoover; 11-2; 191
3. Auburn; 11-2; 188
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171
5. Central-Phenix City; 8-5; 140
6. Theodore; 10-2; 112
7. Daphne; 10-2; 77
8. Austin; 8-3; 58
9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45
10. Enterprise; 7-4; 36
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (7-5) 17.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268
2. Spanish Fort; 11-4; 207
3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192
4. Opelika; 9-3; 140
5. Briarwood; 9-3; 139
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102
7. McGill-Toolen; 7-3; 91
8. Mountain Brook; 11-2; 57
9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41
10. Oxford; 11-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. St. Paul's (23); 15-0; 276
2. Faith-Mobile; 11-2; 182
3. Pleasant Grove; 11-3; 161
4. Pike Road; 11-1; 152
5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133
6. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 102
7. Leeds; 9-3; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 8-5; 82
9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31
10. Russellville; 10-3; 28
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246
2. Handley (7); 12-1; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196
4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157
5. Williamson; 7-4; 122
6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68
7. West Limestone; 11-2; 66
8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60
9. Vigor; 5-5; 58
10. Etowah; 9-4; 48
Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270
2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 12-2; 177
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121
5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118
6. Slocomb; 10-2; 81
7. Plainview; 10-2; 80
8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68
9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58
10. Opp; 8-4; 55
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, T.R. Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman (7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside-Selma (6-5) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255
2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223
3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169
4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158
5. North Sand Mountain; 11-2; 131
6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105
7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74
8. Elba; 6-4; 62
9. Westbrook Chr.; 10-2; 53
10. Falkville; 8-3; 43
Others receiving votes: Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, B.B. Comer (9-2) 1, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 192
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186
4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162
5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130
7. Millry; 8-3; 86
8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52
9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38
10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33
Others receiving votes: Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pike Liberal Arts (23); 10-2; 276
2. Glenwood; 10-1; 198
3. Escambia Aca.; 10-2; 186
4. Autauga Aca.; 2-7; 160
5. Chambers Aca.; 12-1; 141
6. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 111
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-7; 86
8. Macon-East; 8-5; 66
9. Patrician; 8-2; 42
10. Morgan Aca.; 8-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-3) 8, Sparta (6-4) 8, Abbeville Chr. (10-3) 1, Monroe Aca. (6-5) 1.