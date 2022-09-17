 Skip to main content
Prep football: The complete list of high school scores

Friday night sights at the Alexandria vs. Springville game. Photo by Bill Wilson

Week 4 Results

CLASS 7A

Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7

Austin 47, Albertville 10

Daphne 25, Baker 14

Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43

Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6

Fairhope 55, Davidson 28

Florence 38, James Clemens 20

Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7

Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24

Mary Montgomery 33, Alma Bryant 19

Prattville 24, Opelika 21 (OT)

Sparkman 57, Grissom 0

Thompson 48, Chelsea 3

Tuscaloosa County 34, Oak Mountain 31

Vestavia Hills 36, Spain Park 7

CLASS 6A

Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6

Blount 18, Baldwin County 9

Calera 38, Chilton County 14

Carver-Montgomery 46, Stanhope Elmore 44

Clay-Chalkville 56, Center Point 19

Cullman 53, Lee-Huntsville 13

Decatur 48, Hazel Green 14

Hartselle 16, Gadsden City 9

Helena 31, Pelham 24

Hueytown 59, Bessemer City 21

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 44, Brookwood 0

Homewood 31, Benjamin Russell 24

McAdory 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 34, Murphy 14

Mountain Brook 48, Jackson-Olin 0

Northridge 41, Paul Bryant 6

Pike Road 16, Eufaula 10 (OT)

Pinson Valley 44, Oxford 20

Shades Valley 63, Huffman 34

Sidney Lanier 28, Park Crossing 12

Theodore 29, Spanish Fort 21

Wetumpka 49, Russell County 7

Woodlawn 27, Mortimer Jordan 21

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 33, Springville 15

Arab 28, Scottsboro 7

Beauregard 26, Charles Henderson 14

Brewer 21, Lawrence County 7

Carroll 33, Seminole County (GA) 3

Carver-Birmingham 20, Joh Carroll Catholic 14

Demopolis 49, Clarke County 13

Fairview 50, West Point 7

Faith Academy 43, Citronelle 0

Gulf Shores 45, LeFlore 12

Guntersville 62,  Boaz 14

Jasper 45, Wenonah 7

Marbury 22, Tallassee 20

Moody 32, Lincoln 6

Pleasant Grove 53, Hayden 0

Ramsay 48, Fairfield 14

Russellville 52, East Limestone 7

Sardis 36, Crossville 14

Selma 36, Greenville 6

Southside-Gadsden 52, St. Clair County 3

UMS-Wright 10, Vigor 7

Williamson 20, B.C. Rain 0

CLASS 4A

American Christian 41, Hale County 26

Andalusia 49, Montgomery Academy 7

Anniston 49, White Plains 13

Bibb County 56, Sipsey Valley 10

B.T. Washington 34, Slocomb 14

Central-Florence 35, Brooks 28

Cherokee County 49, Hanceville 15

Cordova 41, Hamilton 21

Corner 24, Dora 14

Dale County 29, Bullock County 18

Dallas County 20, Holt 0

Deshler 55, Wilson 13

Escambia County 34, Wilcox Central 0

Etowah 35, Good Hope 6

Haleyville 35, Northside 27

Handley 26, Central, Clay County 15

Jackson 30, Bayside Academy 10

Jacksonville 76, Talladega 21

Madison County 28, DAR 0

Montgomery Catholic 62, Geneva 0

Munford 42, Cleburne County 28

Oak Grove 41, Curry 26

Oneonta 51, Fultondale 13

Priceville 40, New Hope 0

North Jackson 21, St. John Paul II Catholic 14

Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20

St. Michael Catholic 45, Satsuma 8

T.R. Miller 38, Orange Beach 13

West Blocton 7, Montevallo 6

West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13

West Morgan 35, Rogers 16

Class 3A

Alabama Christian 62, Sumter Central 14

Colbert Heights 52, Clements 38

Dadeville 22, Walter Wellborn 14

Daleville 16, Northside Methodist 15

Excel 31, Flomaton 24

Gordo 49, Tarrant 0

Hokes Bluff 24, Westbrook Christian 21

Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 6

JB Pennington 47, Asbury 0

Lauderdale County 29, Colbert County 0

Madison Academy 48, Danville 0

Mars Hill Bible 69, Elkmont 8

Mobile Christian 48, Monroe County 6

Oakman 35, Carbon Hill 20

Opp 28, Pike County 27

Piedmont 42, Ohatchee 14

Plainview 28, Glencoe 7

Prattville Christian 28, Greensboro 14

Randolph County 20, Weaver 0

Saint James 56, Southside-Selma 14

Saks 42, Childersburg 14

Straughn 41, Ashford 12

Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22

Sylvania 41, Geraldine 24

Thomasville 12, Cottage Hill Christian 7

Trinity Presbyterian 38, Sylacauga 7

Winfield 56, Midfield 8

W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 27

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 54, Sulligent 28

Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0

B.B. Comer 36, Vincent 35

Chickasaw 20, Francis Marion 6

Cleveland 40, Pleasant Valley 13

Collinsville 37, Sand Rock 20

Cottonwood 22, Samson 0

Falkville 21, Hatton 6

Fyffe 54, Section 0

Goshen 60, LaFayette 28

G.W. Long 21, Geneva County 0

Highland Home 42, Horseshoe Bend 0

Isabella 59, Fayetteville 21

J.U. Blacksher 21, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15

Lexington 53, Tharptown 18

Locust Fork 27, Cold Springs 6

Luverne 26, Lanett 25

North Sand Mountain 54, Whitesburg Christian 28

Pisgah 42, Ider 10

Port St. Joe (FL) 45, Pike Liberal Arts 0

Ranburne 40, Woodland 0

Red Bay 58, Hackleburg 24

Reeltown 76, Barbour County 0

Sheffield 48, Tanner 47

Southeastern 57, Holly Pond 53

Thorsby 48, Central, Coosa 0

Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Lamar County 7

West End 51, Gaston 0

Wicksburg 29, Abbeville 8

Winston County 51, Greene County 22

CLASS 1A

Addison 69, Waterloo 0

Appalachian 53, Gaylesville 34

Autaugaville 49, Billigsley 6

Brantley 53, Kinston 6

Decatur Heritage 43, Cedar Bluff 20

Donoho 21, Victory Christian 7

Florala 50, Pleasant Home 20

Fruitdale 64, JF Shields 0

Georgiana 22, Houston County 13

Keith 30, Marengo 18

Linden 62, RC Hatch 0

Loachapoka 50, Notasulga 14 (corrected score)

Lynn 49, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

Maplesville 56, Calhoun 0

Marion County 54, Berry 6

Meek 40, Phillips 6

Millry 46, Choctaw County 20

Pickens County 36, South Lamar 6

Ragland 32, Wadley 25

Red Level 25, McKenzie 24

Shoals Christian 59, Cherokee 6

Southern Choctaw 22, McIntosh 21

Spring Garden 33, Winterboro 16

Sumiton Christian 49, Brilliant 0

Sweet Water 57, A.L. Johnson 0

Valley Head 35, Coosa Christian 33

Verbena 42, Central-Hayneville 40

Woodville 58, Vina 26