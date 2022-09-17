Prep football: The complete list of high school scores

Week 4 Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7
Austin 47, Albertville 10
Daphne 25, Baker 14
Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43
Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6
Fairhope 55, Davidson 28
Florence 38, James Clemens 20
Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7
Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24
Mary Montgomery 33, Alma Bryant 19
Prattville 24, Opelika 21 (OT)
Sparkman 57, Grissom 0
Thompson 48, Chelsea 3
Tuscaloosa County 34, Oak Mountain 31
Vestavia Hills 36, Spain Park 7
CLASS 6A
Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6
Blount 18, Baldwin County 9
Calera 38, Chilton County 14
Carver-Montgomery 46, Stanhope Elmore 44
Clay-Chalkville 56, Center Point 19
Cullman 53, Lee-Huntsville 13
Decatur 48, Hazel Green 14
Hartselle 16, Gadsden City 9
Helena 31, Pelham 24
Hueytown 59, Bessemer City 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 44, Brookwood 0
Homewood 31, Benjamin Russell 24
McAdory 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 34, Murphy 14
Mountain Brook 48, Jackson-Olin 0
Northridge 41, Paul Bryant 6
Pike Road 16, Eufaula 10 (OT)
Pinson Valley 44, Oxford 20
Shades Valley 63, Huffman 34
Sidney Lanier 28, Park Crossing 12
Theodore 29, Spanish Fort 21
Wetumpka 49, Russell County 7
Woodlawn 27, Mortimer Jordan 21
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 33, Springville 15
Arab 28, Scottsboro 7
Beauregard 26, Charles Henderson 14
Brewer 21, Lawrence County 7
Carroll 33, Seminole County (GA) 3
Carver-Birmingham 20, Joh Carroll Catholic 14
Demopolis 49, Clarke County 13
Fairview 50, West Point 7
Faith Academy 43, Citronelle 0
Gulf Shores 45, LeFlore 12
Guntersville 62, Boaz 14
Jasper 45, Wenonah 7
Marbury 22, Tallassee 20
Moody 32, Lincoln 6
Pleasant Grove 53, Hayden 0
Ramsay 48, Fairfield 14
Russellville 52, East Limestone 7
Sardis 36, Crossville 14
Selma 36, Greenville 6
Southside-Gadsden 52, St. Clair County 3
UMS-Wright 10, Vigor 7
Williamson 20, B.C. Rain 0
CLASS 4A
American Christian 41, Hale County 26
Andalusia 49, Montgomery Academy 7
Anniston 49, White Plains 13
Bibb County 56, Sipsey Valley 10
B.T. Washington 34, Slocomb 14
Central-Florence 35, Brooks 28
Cherokee County 49, Hanceville 15
Cordova 41, Hamilton 21
Corner 24, Dora 14
Dale County 29, Bullock County 18
Dallas County 20, Holt 0
Deshler 55, Wilson 13
Escambia County 34, Wilcox Central 0
Etowah 35, Good Hope 6
Haleyville 35, Northside 27
Handley 26, Central, Clay County 15
Jackson 30, Bayside Academy 10
Jacksonville 76, Talladega 21
Madison County 28, DAR 0
Montgomery Catholic 62, Geneva 0
Munford 42, Cleburne County 28
Oak Grove 41, Curry 26
Oneonta 51, Fultondale 13
Priceville 40, New Hope 0
North Jackson 21, St. John Paul II Catholic 14
Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20
St. Michael Catholic 45, Satsuma 8
T.R. Miller 38, Orange Beach 13
West Blocton 7, Montevallo 6
West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13
West Morgan 35, Rogers 16
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 62, Sumter Central 14
Colbert Heights 52, Clements 38
Dadeville 22, Walter Wellborn 14
Daleville 16, Northside Methodist 15
Excel 31, Flomaton 24
Gordo 49, Tarrant 0
Hokes Bluff 24, Westbrook Christian 21
Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 6
JB Pennington 47, Asbury 0
Lauderdale County 29, Colbert County 0
Madison Academy 48, Danville 0
Mars Hill Bible 69, Elkmont 8
Mobile Christian 48, Monroe County 6
Oakman 35, Carbon Hill 20
Opp 28, Pike County 27
Piedmont 42, Ohatchee 14
Plainview 28, Glencoe 7
Prattville Christian 28, Greensboro 14
Randolph County 20, Weaver 0
Saint James 56, Southside-Selma 14
Saks 42, Childersburg 14
Straughn 41, Ashford 12
Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22
Sylvania 41, Geraldine 24
Thomasville 12, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Trinity Presbyterian 38, Sylacauga 7
Winfield 56, Midfield 8
W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 27
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 54, Sulligent 28
Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0
B.B. Comer 36, Vincent 35
Chickasaw 20, Francis Marion 6
Cleveland 40, Pleasant Valley 13
Collinsville 37, Sand Rock 20
Cottonwood 22, Samson 0
Falkville 21, Hatton 6
Fyffe 54, Section 0
Goshen 60, LaFayette 28
G.W. Long 21, Geneva County 0
Highland Home 42, Horseshoe Bend 0
Isabella 59, Fayetteville 21
J.U. Blacksher 21, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15
Lexington 53, Tharptown 18
Locust Fork 27, Cold Springs 6
Luverne 26, Lanett 25
North Sand Mountain 54, Whitesburg Christian 28
Pisgah 42, Ider 10
Port St. Joe (FL) 45, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Ranburne 40, Woodland 0
Red Bay 58, Hackleburg 24
Reeltown 76, Barbour County 0
Sheffield 48, Tanner 47
Southeastern 57, Holly Pond 53
Thorsby 48, Central, Coosa 0
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Lamar County 7
West End 51, Gaston 0
Wicksburg 29, Abbeville 8
Winston County 51, Greene County 22
CLASS 1A
Addison 69, Waterloo 0
Appalachian 53, Gaylesville 34
Autaugaville 49, Billigsley 6
Brantley 53, Kinston 6
Decatur Heritage 43, Cedar Bluff 20
Donoho 21, Victory Christian 7
Florala 50, Pleasant Home 20
Fruitdale 64, JF Shields 0
Georgiana 22, Houston County 13
Keith 30, Marengo 18
Linden 62, RC Hatch 0
Loachapoka 50, Notasulga 14 (corrected score)
Lynn 49, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
Maplesville 56, Calhoun 0
Marion County 54, Berry 6
Meek 40, Phillips 6
Millry 46, Choctaw County 20
Pickens County 36, South Lamar 6
Ragland 32, Wadley 25
Red Level 25, McKenzie 24
Shoals Christian 59, Cherokee 6
Southern Choctaw 22, McIntosh 21
Spring Garden 33, Winterboro 16
Sumiton Christian 49, Brilliant 0
Sweet Water 57, A.L. Johnson 0
Valley Head 35, Coosa Christian 33
Verbena 42, Central-Hayneville 40
Woodville 58, Vina 26