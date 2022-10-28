Prep football: Smith rambles for 136 yards as Munford tops Ashville

MUNFORD — Sylvester Smith earned some more high marks.
Then again, what else is new? Smith, the razzle-dazzle and highly elusive quarterback from Munford High School, awed the crowd and burned another defense just for the heck of it on Thursday night.
Smith, a senior, put his team on his back and rallied the Lions for a 24-9 come-from-behind win over the pushy Ashville Bulldogs in a non-region Class 4A football thriller at Munford Stadium.
“We played hard and were more physical (in the second half). Our guys were blocking (on offense) and filling the gaps (on defense),” said Smith, the two-way star at defensive back and quarterback for the Lions.
Smith repeatedly gashed Ashville High’s defense with 11 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Smith also went 5-for-7 through the air for 63 yards.
The final score was still deceptive. Ashville High had Munford’s back against the wall in the first half. The Bulldogs, the sixth-place team in Region 6, took a 9-7 lead on Munford with a Grayson Simpson 27-yard field goal with 40.2 seconds left in the first half.
The Bulldogs also scored in the first quarter on junior quarterback Ryan Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run. Smith scored the only touchdown of the first half for Munford High.
Smith got a much-needed score for the Lions with a 1-yard plunge in the first period. But the Lions didn’t do too much other than that in the first half.
Munford High was at its erratic worst with holding calls all over the ball yard.
“We shot ourselves in the foot, and we came out slow,” said Smith of the Lions.
What to know
—The second half was all Munford High School. The Lions outscored the Bulldogs 17-0 in the third and fourth quarters. Ashville High did not make a first down in the second half, but the Lions had seven in the final two quarters of the game.
—Munford played some salty defense, too, in the second half with senior linebacker Javion White, Sylvester Smith at safety, along with Riley Brown and Synceir Turner.
—The Lions rammed the ball in for two more touchdowns. Smith, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound game-changer, scored on second half touchdown gallops of 62 and 18 yards.
— The most effective runner for the Ashville Bulldogs was quarterback Ryan Harris, who had 10 carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. The Bulldogs also went to senior running back Jalen Williams, who rushed for 28 yards on eight carries.
— Ashville High was still limited to 101 yards rushing on the night. The Munford Lions headed in the other direction with 253 yards rushing.
—Munford took the lead for good on Smith’s 62-yard scoring sprint at the 11:44 mark in the third quarter.
—The Lions roared some more in the fourth period as senior place-kicker Dakota Frank split the uprights with a 35-yard field goal with 4:28 left in the game. Munford High took a 24-9 lead.
Who said
—Ashville freshman linebacker Parker Smith on the Bulldogs' surprising first half: “We had them, and we felt good. We played our hearts out, and we played with effort.”
—Parker Smith on Munford High’s dynamic runner Sylvester Smith: “He has good agility, and he’s shifty. You have to wrap him up.”
—Munford High linebacker Javion White on the Lions' second-half comeback: “There was a lot of pressure, and the coaches got on us. We whipped them up front and got to the ball (in the second half).”
—Bulldogs head football coach Shea Monroe on his team’s near upset of Munford: “We put some drives together. We have a good group of kids, and we’re resilient. Our players were fired up.”
—Monroe on the Lions’ all-state candidate Smith: “He’s electric, and he can make four or five guys miss. It was like we were trying to tackle Smith in a phone booth.”
Next up
—The Ashville Bulldogs, a team with a bright future, have completed this season with a record of 2-8. Munford has at least another week of the season left with a first-round state playoff game at American Christian Academy next Friday in Tuscaloosa.
—Munford High has at the least guaranteed itself of a winning season. The Michael Easley-coached team is 6-4 on the season.