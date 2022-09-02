Prep football: Seymour puts on a show to help lift Moody over No. 9 Alexandria

MOODY — After each of Moody's first two games, coach Jake Ganus quickly mentioned receiver Kolby Seymour as one of the team’s best players. But, he added that Seymour wouldn’t get recognition because his impact didn’t translate into numbers in the stat sheet.
That couldn’t have been further from the truth Friday night. Seymour set career highs in receptions (seven) and yards (159) in No. 7 Moody’s 42-27 victory over No. 9 Alexandria. He also scored a pair of touchdowns.
“I just knew teams were going to have to start playing Davion (Dozier) a different way,” Ganus said. “And tonight they played two over him almost the entire game, and it opened up a lot of windows for Kolby, the run game. … That is what a good offense does. They take what a defense gives them, and I’m just so proud of Kolby.”
Seymour’s big night got started early when he hauled in catches of 29, 11 and 21 yards in a four-play stretch during the second drive. That set up running back Blaine Burke for a 1-yard touchdown run.
On the next drive, Seymour found the end zone himself when Alexandria’s defense left him wide open down the sideline on fourth-and-eight for a 29-yard score. That gave Moody a 29-14 lead the Blue Devils (3-0) carried into halftime.
After the victory, Burke said it meant a lot to see Seymour put up huge numbers Friday night.
“He is going to be the first one to congratulate you,” Burke said. “He's going to pat you on the back, even if you do something bad, he is going to be there for you. So he is a great teammate.”
Moody’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half, but then Seymour dropped the punt and Takoreion Downie recovered it to give the Valley Cubs (0-2) possession back at the Moody 26-yard line.
Antonio Ross carried the ball 26 yards on the very next play to make it a one-score game. Moody hadn’t played in a tight second-half game yet this season.
For a moment it looked like the Blue Devils offense might finally stall out, but on third-and-seven, Seymour made a 57-yard catch from quarterback Cole McCarty in the back of the end zone.
“I think I ran a post, and when I ran the post, I saw Cole scramble out and I saw No. 3 come underneath me,” Seymour said. “So I just rolled back to the back of the end zone, and of course, Cole throws a dot right to me in the back of the end zone.”
Ross found the end zone for a third and final time later in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 26 carries, and a team-high 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in two receptions for 24 yards.
“Alexandria, we’re not used to losing,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “It is just the way it is so we’ve got to deal with it the right way and it has got to motivate us to get better.”
What to know
—This is Alexandria’s third regular-season loss dating back to the 2020 season. In fact, all but three of the Valley Cubs regular-season wins during that stretch have come by more than 16 points, including 40- and 37-point victories over Moody during the last two seasons.
—Burke finished with 20 carries for a game-high 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ victory. He also caught three passes for 34 yards and successfully converted on a two-point attempt.
—McCarty completed 15 of 19 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 21 yards.
—Alexandria held Dozier, an Arkansas commitment, largely in check as he finished with two receptions for 23 yards. Through two games, Dozier was averaging 5.5 catches for 217.5 yards and 2.5 touchdowns.
—Moody junior Zane Smith intercepted a pass at the Moody 7-yard line to help the Blue Devils take a sizable early lead. Then junior Chase Jackson returned an interception 47 yards for a score in the second half to give the Blue Devils a 42-21 lead with 9:08 to play.
—Tyler Brown found the end zone at the end of a 20-yard carry to get Alexandria back on the board one last time.
Who said
—Ginn on covering Dozier: “I’m proud of the way we matched up. I mean, we had TK (Downie) on him. TK is a good player. We kept TK on him all night. TK just got physical with him. He struggles sometimes when guys get physical. We saw that on film. I thought we played well against him tonight.”
—Ganus on the interceptions: “Our defense, they … I can’t say the word that they did, but they manned up. I will say it like that. They got us stops when we needed it and ultimately won us the game.”
—Ganus on Seymour’s response to dropped punt: “One of the coolest things I’ve seen so far at Moody being the coach is every one of our kids went up to him, picked his chin up, hit him on the chest and said you got this and he scored that long touchdown the very next drive. I just feel like that is leadership, that is growth, that is program, that is culture. That is all the things we preach, and I got to witness it live.”
Next up
—Moody will try to keep the party going when Cleburne County visits Friday. Alexandria will travel to Lincoln on Friday.