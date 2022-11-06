Prep football: Second-round state playoff pairings, first-round scores

This week's second-round high school state playoff pairings.
All games are Friday at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 1A
Leroy (9-1) at Maplesville (8-3)
Brantley (9-2) at Linden (9-1)
Sweet Water (8-2) at Elba (11-0)
Loachapoka (9-1) at Millry (10-1), Thursday, Nov. 10
Pickens County (8-3) at Meek (11-0), Arley
Valley Head (10-1) at Marion County (8-3), Guin
Coosa Christian (7-4) at Spring Garden (10-1)
Addison (9-2) at Lynn (10-1)
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (9-2) at Wicksburg (6-5)
G.W. Long (8-3) at Reeltown (9-1)
Highland Home (10-1) at Ariton (10-1)
Vincent (10-1) at Clarke County (6-5), Grove Hill
Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2) at Lexington (9-2)
Fyffe (11-0) at Winston County (7-4), Double Springs
Pisgah (9-2) at Southeastern (9-1), Remlap
Falkville (7-4) at Aliceville (10-1)
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (8-3) at Dadeville (10-0)
Saint James (9-2) at W.S. Neal (7-4), Brewton
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Mobile Christian (4-7)
Pike County (8-3) at Alabama Christian (8-3), Montgomery, Faulkner U., Thursday, Nov. 10 (tentative)
Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Geraldine (7-4)
Sylvania (8-3) at Madison Academy (9-2)
Piedmont (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), Leighton
Lauderdale County (7-4) at Gordo (10-1)
CLASS 4A
Anniston (10-0) at Booker T. Washington (6-5), Tuskegee
Andalusia (10-1) at American Christian (9-2),Tuscaloosa
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Jacksonville (8-3)
Handley (10-1) at T.R. Miller (10-1), Brewton
Priceville at Oneonta
Etowah at Deshler, Tuscumbia
West Morgan at Cherokee County, Centre
Randolph at Dora
CLASS 5A
Gulf Shores (10-1) at Central, Clay County (9-2)
Demopolis (10-1) at Faith Academy (9-2), Mobile
Charles Henderson (9-1) at Tallassee (7-4)
Beauregard at 1: UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Russellville (7-4)
Moody (10-1) at Arab (10-1)
Scottsboro (7-4) at Leeds (9-1)
Ramsay (9-2) at Guntersville (9-2), Thursday, Nov. 10
CLASS 6A
Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)
Pike Rod (7-4) at Homewood (9-2)
Pelham (6-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-5), Mobile
Hueytown (8-3) at Theodore (11-0)
Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4)
Center Point (9-1) at Hartselle (11-0)
Muscle Shoals (9-1) at Parker (7-4), Birmingham
Gardendale (8-3) at Decatur (9-2)
CLASS 7A
Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)
Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)
Vestavia Hills (7-4) at Thompson (8-3), Alabaster
AHSAA PLAYOFF RESULTS
Friday’s First-Round Scores
(In bracket order)
CLASS 1A
Maplesville 55, R.C. Hatch 8
Leroy 47, Georgiana 12
Linden 54, Autaugaville 8 (corrected score)
Brantley 39, Choctaw County 3
Elba 42, Southern Choctaw 20
Sweet Water 48, Verbena 8
Millry 55, Florala 7
Loachapoka 28, Keith 24
Meek 46, Cedar Bluff 6
Pickens County 34, Wadley 15
Valley Head 61, Phillips-Bear Creek 20
Marion County 59, Ragland 22
Spring Garden 35, South Lamar 7
Coosa Christian 51, Hackleburg 8
Lynn 42, Donoho 0
Addison 66, Appalachian 22
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer 45, Lanett 20
Wicksburg 34, J.U. Blacksher 7
Reeltown 49, Thorsby 6
G.W. Long 19, Saint Luke's Episcopal 16
Ariton 61, Chickasaw 22
Highland Home 29, Isabella 21
Clarke County 27, Cottonwood 7
Vincent 36, Luverne 35
Lexington 49, North Sand Mountain 14
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Locust Fork 28
Fyffe 55, Red Bay 8
Winston County 50, Cleveland 14
Southeastern 16, Lamar County 7
Pisgah 40, Hatton 20
Aliceville 62, West End 13
Falkville 42, Collinsville 7
CLASS 3A
Dadeville 33, Southside-Selma 8
Thomasville 20, Straughn 9
Saint James 54, Walter Wellborn 7
W.S. Neal 27, Opp 13
Trinity Presbyterian 37, Saks 0
Mobile Christian 30, Houston Academy 3
Pike County 42, Excel 14
Alabama Christian Academy 63, Randolph County 30
Mars Hill Bible 62, Danville 7
Geraldine 24, Winfield 8
Madison Academy 49, Phil Campbell 28
Sylvania 35, Fayette County 6
Piedmont 61, Oakman 0
Colbert County 57, J.B. Pennington 28
Gordo 50, Ohatchee 6
Lauderdale County 41, Vinemont 7
CLASS 4A
Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0
B.T. Washington 46, Orange Beach 43
American Christian Academy 16, Munford 13
Andalusia 25, Jackson 10
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Bayside Academy 13
Jacksonville 35, Bibb County 28
T.R. Miller 41, Montgomery Academy 13
Handley 46, West Blocton 6
Priceville 49, Central-Florence 28
Oneonta 56, Haleyville 14
Deshler 68, Madison County 34
Etowah 42, Northside 21
Cherokee County 47, Corner 10
West Morgan 27, Westminster Christian 7
Dora 34, Good Hope 6
Randolph 54, Rogers 15
CLASS 5A
Central - Clay County 50, Holtville 0
Gulf Shores 42, Carroll-Ozark 0
Demopolis 48, Elmore County 28
Faith Academy 21, Eufaula 15
Charles Henderson 20, Williamson 16
Tallassee 49, Selma 16
UMS-Wright 56, Headland 13
Beauregard 35, Marbury 10
Russellville 63, Boaz 10
Pleasant Grove 43, Alexandria 14
Arab 54, East Limestone 14
Moody 29, Jasper 21
Leeds 39, Fairfield 13
Scottsboro 45, Brewer 14
Ramsay 61, Southside-Gadsden 25
Guntersville 24, Fairview 13
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Calera 0
Saraland 48, Wetumpka 14
Homewood 35, McAdory 30
Pike Road 22, Spanish Fort 21
St. Paul's Episcopal 13, Carver-Montgomery 0
Pelham 44, Northridge 14
Theodore 35, Sidney Lanier 20
Hueytown 56, Benjamin Russell 28
Gadsden City 41, Cullman 24
Mountain Brook 49, Pinson Valley 7
Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7
Center Point 26, Jackson Olin 8
Parker 7, Clay-Chalkville 6
Muscle Shoals 58, Hazel Green 7
Gardendale 31, Oxford 14
Decatur 31, Fort Payne 8
CLASS 7A
Dothan 42, Foley 28
Auburn 35, Fairhope 17
Central-Phenix City 58, Mary Montgomery 7
Enterprise 35, Baker 26
Hoover 45, Bob Jones 19
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Florence 20
Vestavia Hills 52, Austin 10
Thompson 34, Huntsville 0