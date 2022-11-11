Prep football: Second-round playoff scores, quarterfinal pairings

This week's high school football scores, next week's state playoff pairings.
SECOND-ROUND SCORES
CLASS 1A
Leroy (10-1) 33, Maplesville (8-4) 8
Brantley (10-2) 41, Linden (9-2) 20
Sweet Water (9-2) 27, Elba (11-1) 20
Millry (11-1) 62, Loachapoka (9-2) 12
Pickens County (9-3) 44, Meek (11-1) 36
Marion County (9-3) 27, Valley Head (10-2) 6
Coosa Christian (8-4) 31, Spring Garden (10-2) 28
Lynn (11-1) 41, Addison (9-3) 14
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (10-2) 22, Wicksburg (6-6) 14
Reeltown (10-1) 55, G.W. Long (8-4) 0
Highland Home (11-1) 44, Ariton (10-2) 28
Clarke County (7-5) 43, Vincent (10-2) 28
Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) 23, Lexington (9-3) 20
Fyffe (12-0) 35, Winston County (7-5) 6
Pisgah (10-2) 48, Southeastern (9-2) 28
Aliceville (11-1) 38, Falkville (7-5) 21
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (9-3) 15, Dadeville (10-1) 14
Saint James (10-2) 42, W.S. Neal (7-5) 21
Mobile Christian (5-7) 27, Trinity Presbyterian (9-3) 13
Pike County (9-3) 41, Alabama Christian (8-4) 39
Geraldine (8-4) 17, Mars Hill Bible (10-2) 14
Sylvania (9-3) 48, Madison Academy (9-3) 45
Piedmont (10-2) 42, Colbert County (7-5) 20
Gordo (11-1) 44, Lauderdale County (7-5) 14
CLASS 4A
Anniston (11-0) 38, Booker T. Washington (6-6) 20
Andalusia (11-1) 31, American Christian (9-3) 7
Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 44, Jacksonville (8-4) 27
Handley (11-1) 27, T.R. Miller (10-2) 14
Oneonta (10-1) 34, Priceville (11-1) 20
Deshler (12-0) 36, Etowah (8-4) 33
Cherokee County (10-2) 42, West Morgan (10-2) 28
Randolph (10-2) 47, Dora (8-4) 37
CLASS 5A
Gulf Shores (11-1) 27, Central, Clay County (9-3) 21
Faith Academy (10-2) 36, Demopolis (10-2) 15
Charles Henderson (10-1) 34, Tallassee (7-5) 7
UMS-Wright (12-0) 48, Beauregard (10-2) 30
Pleasant Grove (10-1) 37, Russellville (7-5) 14
Arab (11-1) 42, Moody (10-2) 20
Leeds (10-1) 34, Scottsboro (7-5) 10
Ramsay (10-2) 45, Guntersville (9-3) 9
CLASS 6A
Saraland (11-1) 56, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-1) 31
Homewood (10-2) 24, Pike Road (7-5) 21
St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-5) 38, Pelham (6-6) 7
Theodore (12-0) 29, Hueytown (8-4) 18
Mountain Brook (10-2) 37, Gadsden City (7-5) 6
Hartselle (12-0) 36, Center Point (9-2) 27
Muscle Shoals (10-1) 31, Parker (7-5) 7
Gardendale (9-3) 31, Decatur (9-3) 7
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) 48, Dothan (8-4) 20
Central-Phenix City (10-2) 45, Enterprise (8-4) 14
Hoover (11-1) 28, Hewitt-Trussville (8-4) 11
Thompson (9-3) 21, Vestavia Hills (7-5) 12
QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS
(All games Friday, Nov. 18, unless noted otherwise)
CLASS 2A
Brantley (10-2) at Leroy (10-1)
Millry (11-1) at Sweet Water (9-2)
Marion County (9-3) at Pickens County (9-3), Reform
Lynn (11-1) at Coosa Christian (8-4), Gadsden
CLASS 2A
Reeltown (10-1) at B.B. Comer (10-2), Sylacauga
Clarke County (7-5) at Highland Home (11-1)
Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)
Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (9-3) at Saint James (10-2), Montgomery
Mobile Christian (5-7) at Pike County (9-3), Brundidge
Geraldine (8-4) at Sylvania (9-3)
Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (11-1) at Anniston (11-0)
Handley (11-1) at Montgomery Catholic (12-0)
Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)
Cherokee County (10-2) at Randolph (10-2), Huntsville
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (10-2) at Gulf Shores (11-1)
UMS-Wright (12-0) at Charles Henderson (10-1), Troy
Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)
Leeds (10-1) at Ramsay (10-2), Birmingham
CLASS 6A
Homewood (10-2) at Saraland (11-1)
St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-5) at Theodore (12-0), Semmes
Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)
Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)
CLASS 7A
SEMIFINALS
Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (10-2)
Thompson (9-3) at Hoover (11-1)