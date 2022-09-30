Prep football: Ross goes for five TDs as Alexandria wallops St. Clair County

ODENVILLE — Antonio Ross rushed for four touchdowns and ran back a kickoff for a fifth as Alexandria pounded winless St. Clair County 54-26 on Friday night.
Alexandria (3-3, 3-1 Class 5A, Region 6) led 37-0 before St. Clair County got its first points.
In the opening quarter, Ty Barker completed a scoring pass to TK Downie for the first touchdown of the night. Ross followed with his first touchdown, and Alexandria then recorded a safety for a 16-0 advantage after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Alexandria created more distance. Ross rushed for his second touchdowns of the night, and then added his third. Ty Brown rushed for a score to make it 37-0. After St. Clair County got its first touchdown with 1:53 left in the half, the Valley Cubs hurried downfield for a 47-yard field goal by Cleat Forrest and a 40-7 halftime advantage.
Alexandria went up 47-7 with 6:29 left in the third quarter with Ross’ fourth touchdown run. After St. Clair County answered with a touchdown, Ross returned the kickoff for his fifth score of the night.
St. Clair County fell to 0-6, including 0-3 in Region 6.