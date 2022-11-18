 Skip to main content
Prep football: quarterfinal playoff scores

Anniston vs. Andalusia

 By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star

Scores from Friday's high school football playoffs.

State quarterfinal scores

CLASS 1A

Leroy (11-1) 42, Brantley (10-3) 14

Millry (12-1) 41, Sweet Water (9-3) 6

Pickens County (10-3) 40, Marion County (9-4) 14

Coosa Christian (9-4) 46, Lynn (11-2) 29

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (11-2) 28, Reeltown (10-2) 22

Highland Home (12-1) 19, Clarke County (7-6) 0

Fyffe (13-0) 35, Tuscaloosa Academy (10-3) 7

Pisgah (11-2) 26, Aliceville (11-2) 22

CLASS 3A

Saint James (11-2) 40, Thomasville (9-4) 15

Mobile Christian (6-7) 27, Pike County (8-4) 7

Sylvania (10-3) 27, Geraldine (8-5) 7

Piedmont (11-2) 27, Gordo (11-2) 14

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (12-1) 35, Anniston (11-1) 28

Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 21, Handley (11-2) 14

Oneonta (11-1) 62, Deshler (12-1) 21

Cherokee County (11-2) 35, Randolph (10-3) 21

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (11-2) 20, Gulf Shores (11-2) 14

Charles Henderson (11-1) 19, UMS-Wright (12-1) 16

Pleasant Grove (11-1) 41, Arab (11-2) 38 (2 OT)

Ramsay (11-2) 27, Leeds (10-2) 19

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) 57, Homewood (10-3) 56 (OT)

Theodore (13-0) 28, St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-6) 0

Mountain Brook (11-2) 28, Hartselle (12-1) 7

Muscle Shoals (11-1) 38, Gardendale (9-4) 7

CLASS 7A

Semifinals

Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13

Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10