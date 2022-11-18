Prep football: quarterfinal playoff scores

Scores from Friday's high school football playoffs.
State quarterfinal scores
CLASS 1A
Leroy (11-1) 42, Brantley (10-3) 14
Millry (12-1) 41, Sweet Water (9-3) 6
Pickens County (10-3) 40, Marion County (9-4) 14
Coosa Christian (9-4) 46, Lynn (11-2) 29
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (11-2) 28, Reeltown (10-2) 22
Highland Home (12-1) 19, Clarke County (7-6) 0
Fyffe (13-0) 35, Tuscaloosa Academy (10-3) 7
Pisgah (11-2) 26, Aliceville (11-2) 22
CLASS 3A
Saint James (11-2) 40, Thomasville (9-4) 15
Mobile Christian (6-7) 27, Pike County (8-4) 7
Sylvania (10-3) 27, Geraldine (8-5) 7
Piedmont (11-2) 27, Gordo (11-2) 14
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (12-1) 35, Anniston (11-1) 28
Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 21, Handley (11-2) 14
Oneonta (11-1) 62, Deshler (12-1) 21
Cherokee County (11-2) 35, Randolph (10-3) 21
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (11-2) 20, Gulf Shores (11-2) 14
Charles Henderson (11-1) 19, UMS-Wright (12-1) 16
Pleasant Grove (11-1) 41, Arab (11-2) 38 (2 OT)
Ramsay (11-2) 27, Leeds (10-2) 19
CLASS 6A
Saraland (12-1) 57, Homewood (10-3) 56 (OT)
Theodore (13-0) 28, St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-6) 0
Mountain Brook (11-2) 28, Hartselle (12-1) 7
Muscle Shoals (11-1) 38, Gardendale (9-4) 7
CLASS 7A
Semifinals
Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13
Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10