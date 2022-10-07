Prep football: Pell City falls, but 'fun to play in a close game'

IRONDALE — Pell City senior Carlos Herring was a force of nature on Friday night in the Panthers’ 35-29 loss at Shades Valley.
On defense, he forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, recorded two tackles for loss and one sack to go along with countless other tackles he made.
Then on offense, the senior only touched the ball five times, but he still managed to finish with 95 yards receiving, 67 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“He played 100 snaps at least,” Pell City coach Steve Mask said. “So intensity wears you out as much as anything, but he came out for two plays, and he said, 'I’m going back in,' and he did.”
Herring’s biggest play came in the fourth quarter when he caught the ball around midfield and raced into the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown catch to bring the Panthers’ within six points with five minutes remaining.
Then Shades Valley’s Christian Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff at least 94 yards for a touchdown that put Shades Valley back up 35-22 with 4:40 remaining.
“The long kickoff return, we played that perfectly,” Mask said. “We were trying to pin them back, we had three timeouts, three-and-out, get the ball back with four minutes left to go in the game and get the momentum. We just had five or six guys not make a tackle.”
Pell City quarterback Caleb Groce connected with Herring again, this time for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 remaining.
The Panthers' defense held strong, but once again, Thomas proved too slippery for them when he picked up two yards on fourth-and-one with 1:53 remaining.
“It was fun to play in a close game,” Mask said. “It was fun to coach in a close game, and I think our guys realize how much fun it is to play in a game like this.”
What to know
—Pell City came close to closing the gap in the final four minutes of the first half, but Groce was sacked before he could finish dropping back on third-and-four from the Shades Valley 4-yard line. Pell City opted to go for it on fourth down. Shades Valley was called for defensive pass interference, which moved the Panthers back up to the four. Groce kept it himself on the next play, but he was brought down moments before he extended the ball across the goal line. Mask said the snap wasn’t caught cleanly on the play.
—Groce completed 10 of 23 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 17 times for 76 yards.
—The Panthers’ other scorers include running back Landen Strong, who carried the ball 5 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and kicker Jake Blackstone, who kicked a 37-yard field goal and converted on two of three extra point attempts. His lone miss was actually blocked before it even got three feet off the ground.
—Pell City junior Hunter Otwell was everywhere for the Panthers during the final quarter. He recorded at least three tackles for loss, including one sack in the fourth quarter alone.
—This was the closest the Panthers have come to winning this season. A 38-13 loss to Oxford last week was the Panthers’ most competitive game prior to Friday night's contest according to the scoring differential.
Who said
—Mask on being proud of the Panthers: “These kids kept fighting and getting better every week and nobody could see it, but we could and I think tonight I think we showed what kind of team we do have.”
—Mask on the result: “We’re never going to be happy not winning, but I can live with the outcome when we play like that.”
—Mask on Otwell: “Hunter Otwell grew up a little bit tonight. We’ve been waiting on that all year.”
—Mask on what Herring means to this team: “His leadership is his biggest thing and the ability to make plays.”
Next up
—Pell City travels to Huffman on Friday at 7 p.m.