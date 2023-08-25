 Skip to main content
Prep football: Local high school scores

Ohatchee opened the 2023 football season Thursday night hosting neighboring Saks Wildcats.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Results from Thursday's high school football games. (We will add Friday's scores later tonight.)

Thursday’s results

CLASS 7A

Daphne 19, Murphy 0

Dothan 59, Carroll 14

Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14

Vestavia Hills 35, Mountain Brook 10

CLASS 6A

Athens 63, East Limestone 14

Helena 50, Chelsea 14

Minor 54, Huffman 0

Muscle Shoals 48, Bob Jones 14

CLASS 5A

Arab 34, Albertville 6

Gulf Shores 41, St. Michael Catholic 20

Holtville 28, Fultondale 24

Jemison 27, Thorsby 26

Springville 28, Etowah 21

Wenonah 38, Sylacauga 7

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 42, Opp 8

Brooks 35, Colbert County 7

CLASS 3A

Elkmont 30, Sheffield 29

Fayette County 12, Cordova 7

Geraldine 26, Coosa Christian 0

Lauderdale County 27, Tanner 21

Mars Hill Bible 55, Cullman 21

Northside Methodist 25, Houston County 6

Ohatchee 32, Saks 8

Winfield 23, Dora 20

CLASS 2A

Locust Fork 61, Appalachian 20

Reeltown 41, Tallassee 14

CLASS 1A

Winterboro 33, Cedar Bluff 7

Choctaw County at Linden, Cancelled