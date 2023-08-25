Prep football: Local high school scores

Results from Thursday's high school football games. (We will add Friday's scores later tonight.)
Thursday’s results
CLASS 7A
Daphne 19, Murphy 0
Dothan 59, Carroll 14
Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14
Vestavia Hills 35, Mountain Brook 10
CLASS 6A
Athens 63, East Limestone 14
Helena 50, Chelsea 14
Minor 54, Huffman 0
Muscle Shoals 48, Bob Jones 14
CLASS 5A
Arab 34, Albertville 6
Gulf Shores 41, St. Michael Catholic 20
Holtville 28, Fultondale 24
Jemison 27, Thorsby 26
Springville 28, Etowah 21
Wenonah 38, Sylacauga 7
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 42, Opp 8
Brooks 35, Colbert County 7
CLASS 3A
Elkmont 30, Sheffield 29
Fayette County 12, Cordova 7
Geraldine 26, Coosa Christian 0
Lauderdale County 27, Tanner 21
Mars Hill Bible 55, Cullman 21
Northside Methodist 25, Houston County 6
Ohatchee 32, Saks 8
Winfield 23, Dora 20
CLASS 2A
Locust Fork 61, Appalachian 20
Reeltown 41, Tallassee 14
CLASS 1A
Winterboro 33, Cedar Bluff 7
Choctaw County at Linden, Cancelled