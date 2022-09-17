Prep football: Lights go out, Moody defense plays lights out

LINCOLN — For the first time this season, Moody’s offense struggled Friday night.
The Blue Devils' defense, however, was more than up to the task, holding Lincoln to only 135 yards of total offense in a 32-6 road win.
“Man, lights out,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “If you look at the defense they (Moody) have seven guys that either played offense or did not play varsity last year. We knew there were going to be some bruises along the way and some learning curves, but they’ve come on the last two weeks and really established themselves.”
An interesting choice of words considering the stadium lost power, suspending the game for 30 minutes during the first half. Mere moments before, Moody receiver scored the game’s first touchdown when he played through contact to catch a 12-yard completion in the end zone on third-and-10.
“It was a lot of cool energy,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “That is a first in my 24-year football coaching career. … Something I’ll never forget, these kids will never forget and something the fans had a good time with.”
When the game resumed, Moody linebacker Gavyn Baker recorded a three-yard tackle for loss on Lincoln’s first play. On the next play, fellow linebacker Zane Smith stopped Lincoln quarterback Monty Weed cold all by himself at the original line of scrimmage.
The two Blue Devils put their heads together and split a sack on third down that was good for a 13-yard loss. A short punt set Moody up at the Lincoln 21-yard line.
Then Moody quarterback Cole McCarty found Kolby Seymour on a screen pass. With Dozier setting the block that sprung him, Seymour raced into the endzone for his first score of the night.
Seymour finished with a game-high five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Dozier, an Arkansas commitment, finished the game with three receptions for a game-high 86 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had a good gameplan,” Zedaker said. “We just couldn’t stop the big play and they got SEC receivers, they got unbelievable athletes. I thought our guys fought their guts out and man they made some really, really good plays. Some ESPN highlight plays.”
Lincoln’s offense ended the first half with a 31-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Mason Hills.
Lincoln junior Andrew Baker bobbled the first kickoff of the second half, but he recovered quickly and managed to find a hole to set Lincoln up at their own 44-yard line.
On the next play, Lincoln running back Jaylon George burst through the center of the Moody defense for a 53-yard gain. Lincoln was at the 3-yard line, but the Golden Bears never got closer.
Moody’s defense forced two negative plays, one of which was a sack for Baker. Then on third down, Moody defensive back A.J. Madison forced an incompletion.
So Lincoln once again turned to Hill, this time from 28 yards out, and the sophomore drilled it to cut Moody’s lead down to seven with 9:43 left in the third quarter.
“He’s got a strong leg for just a 10th-grader,” Zedaker said. “And yeah I feel confident putting him out there for 40 and in and those were big points for us right there. We just got to find a way to get to the end zone.”
What to know
—Moody linebackers Smith and Baker each finished with 1.5 sacks. Both players also recorded at least one additional tackle for loss. While they took the spotlight up front, senior Kellen Talley stood out in the secondary recording the game’s only interception to give Moody the short field that set up the first touchdown. Talley also made a great play to break up a pass in the second half.
—McCarty completed 12 of 16 passes for 277 yards and all five touchdowns. He had five completions of at least 33 yards with his longest finding running back Blaine Burke for a 62-yard gain.
—Burke’s big moment came on third-and-four with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter. The running back caught the ball at least 30 yards downfield before carrying it the rest of the way for the touchdown which put Moody up 20-6 at the time.
—Although Moody eventually found the end zone, Lincoln’s defense stalled the Blue Devils out for most of the first three quarters in ways no other team has this season. Lincoln junior Quay Elston and Hunter Dulaney harassed McCarty for most of the night. The pair finished with at least four total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry between them.
—George finished the game with 22 carries for 103 rushing yards for Lincoln.
Who said
—Zedaker on the play of Elston then Dulaney: “He is a speed rusher guy. I thought he did really good against a very large offensive tackle and then 35 Hunter Dulaney is all over the field eveyr game. You want to talk about a kid with guts. … he is maybe a buck-50, I’ll give him 5-foot-8, but man he makes plays and he’s got a heart of a Golden Bear. They did outstanding. I thought we frustrated them a lot.”
—Ganus on if his team needed a game like this filled with adversity: “Absolutely. I hate to say it for our offensive players and coaches, but the best thing to happen to us was to have two drives stall out, three drives stall out excuse me, because of penalties. Because it made our defense, we couldn’t just say, 'Oh, it is 21-0, we’re good.' It forced our defense to play and make plays and say if they don’t score they don’t win.”
Next up
—The Blue Devils (5-0) will continue their road trip Friday at Shelby County. Lincoln (2-3) will rest next week before traveling to Munford on Sept. 29.