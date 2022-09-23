Prep football: Jones helps ride Leeds over Sylacauga: 'Just run hard, run tough'

SYLACAUGA — Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Leeds has dealt with injuries at key positions.
It was no different Friday night at Legion Stadium, as tailback Jeremiah Hunter went down with an ankle injury in the first half.
No matter. As they’ve done all season, the second-ranked Green Wave simply turned to the next man up. On Friday, it came in the form of tailback Miles Jones, who rushed for a mere 125 yards and a touchdown in a 51-7 victory over Sylacauga.
“Just be me,” Jones said after the game. “Do what I do. Just don’t overthink. Just run hard, run tough.”
Jones’ effort was part of a 310-yard rushing night overall for Leeds (5-0), which took a 24-0 lead before halftime and didn’t look back. Quarterback Jarod Latta, back at full strength after an ankle injury suffered against Pell City, threw for 159 yards and a touchdown as well.
The Green Wave got rushing touchdowns from five different players Friday, including Jones and defensive end Kavion Henderson, who plunged in from 2 yards out right before halftime.
Henderson led a defense that limited Sylacauga (0-6) to 130 total yards for the game. Leeds’ defense also forced three turnovers.
What to know
—Leeds sophomore Conner Nelson once again proved to be a threat all over the field, finishing with 132 yards rushing and receiving. Nelson scored two touchdowns, one from the quarterback position as a runner, and another 60-yard catch-and-run on a second-quarter pass from Latta.
—Sylacauga’s Ashton Machen led the Aggies in rushing, with 67 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Wideout Quindavius Swain caught 4 passes for 44 yards.
—Leeds’ Jackson Arthur nailed a first-quarter field goal from 35 yards away. Arthur also finished perfect on extra points.
Who said
—Leeds quarterback Jarod Latta: “We could’ve done a lot of things better. We had way too many penalties, way too many mental mistakes. I’m still really proud of our guys.”
—Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter: “My kids give it 100 percent. We don’t have many older kids, but man they’ll come back ready Monday. Everybody ought to be inspired by watching that group, that never quits.”
Next up
—Sylacauga will travel to face Beauregard. Leeds returns home to take on Southside-Gadsden.