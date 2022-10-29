Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

The complete list of high school football scores from across the state Thursday and Friday.
CLASS 7A
Auburn 63, Smiths Station 0
Central-Phenix City 27, Prattville 7
Daphne 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Dothan 41, Jeff Davis 12
Enterprise 36, Lee-Montgomery 18
Fairhope 44, Briarwood Christian 22
Foley 28, Jackson-Olin 12
Grissom 34, Buckhorn 31
Huntsville 63, Hazel Green 7
Spain Park 35, Pelham 14
Tuscaloosa County 20, Brookwood 14
Vestavia Hills 44, Helena 24
CLASS 6A
Athens 32, Russellville 31
Baldwin County 51, Robertsdale 27
Benjamin Russell 48, Valley 7
Bllount 28, Murphy 22
Center Point at Leeds, canceled
Chilton County 31, Marbury 14
Decatur 17, Scottsboro 14
Fort Payne 35, Cherokee County 16
Hartselle 38, Bob Jones 31
Homewood 38, Jasper 20
Hueytown 35, Gardendale 21
McAdory 30, Calera 9
Mortimer Jordan 35, Fultondale 0
Mountain Brook 41, Baker 7
Muscle Shoals 31, Sparkman 21
Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14
Oxford 34, Jacksonville 28
Pell City 70, Springville 40
Pike Road 49, B.T. Washington 34
Russell County 33, Greenville 13
Saraland 48, McGill-Toolen Catholic 31
Stanhope Elmore 21, Minor 7
Theodore 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal 3
Woodlawn 31, Shelby County 7
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 28, Lincoln 17
Boaz 21, Lee-Huntsville 20
Brewer 56, Danville 0
Central, Clay County 35, Wetumpka 30
Crossville 42, Geraldine 13
Douglas 45, North Sand Mountain 13
East Limestone 45, Mae Jemison 6
Elberta 28, Citronelle 27
Elmore County 60, Jemison 12
Faith Academy 61, LeFlore 6
Gulf Shores 56, B.C. Rain 27
Guntersville 49, Albertville 7
Headland 53, Cottonwood 26
John Carroll Cath9lic 28, Maplesville 12
Northview (FL) 57, Escambia County 14
Lawrence County 28, Wilson 27
Rehobeth 40, GW Long 21
Sardis 16, Hokes B luff 14
Tallassee 35, Holtville 7
UMS-Wright 18, Williamson 8
CLASS 4A
Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7
Central-Florence 49, Ardmore 41
Cordova 41, Carver-Birmingham 18
Corner 36, Hayden 14
Dora 34, St. Clair County 14
Etowah 42, Southside-Gadsden 20
Hanceville 54, East Lawrence 23
Jackson 44, Davidson 14
Montevallo 21, Tarrant 14
Munford 24, Ashville 9
Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 6
Oak Grove 47, Carbon Hill 18
Orange Beach 31, Fruitdale 16
Randolph 34, Fairview 14
Rogers 35, Lexington 18
Slocomb 48, Geneva County 8
St. John Paul II Catholic 42, Elkmont 14
T.R. Miller 29, W.S. Neal 0
West Morgan 55, Haleyville 38
Wilcox Central 51, J.F. Shields 10
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 43, Bayside Academy 18
Asbury 36, Woodville 32
Chipley (FL) 28, Excel 12
Colbert County 31, Sulligent 28
Colbert Heights 20, Decatur Heritage 13
Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15
Dadeville 28, Wicksburg 21
Fayette County 28, Hamilton 8
Flomaton 56, Marengo 0
Gordo 39, Hale County 0
Houston Academy, Pike County 20
Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian 14
Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6
Northside Methodist 48, New Brockton 18
Opp 20, Ashford 6
Phil Campbell 30, Red Bay 24
Piedmont 41, Sylacauga 20
Plainview 36, New Hope 27
Prattville Christin 42, Mon roe County 12
Saint James 31, Carroll 28
Saks 62, Talladega 24
Southside-Selma 56, Dallas County 36
Straughn 19, Providence Christian 7
Thomasville 31, Clarke County 6
Vinemont 42, Holly Pond 22
Walter Wellborn 27, Cleburne County 9
Winfield 47, Lamar County 14
CLASS 2A
Chickasaw 28, Satsuma 21
Cleveland 14, Susan Moore 12
Collinsville 27, Valley Head 22
Falkville 30, Winston County 20
Fayetteville 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 14
Francis Marion 30, RC Hatch 24
Fyffe 35, Sylvania 14
Horseshoe Bend 16, Beulah 13
Isabella 55, Keith 28
J.U. Blacksher 41, Jay (FL) 20
Lynn 44, Hubbertville 14
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Calhoun 6
Pisgah 30, North Jackson 30
Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22
Ranburne 27, Randolph County 18
Reeltown 40, Zion Chapel 8
Thorsby 42, Billingsley 22
Tuscaloosa Academy 41, Holt 6
West End 25, Glencoe 17
Whitesburg Christian 49, Tharptown 7
CLASS 1A
Addison 56, Shoals Christian 0
Autaugaville 70, Central, Coosa 20
Brantley 53, Florala 25
Cedar Bluff 34, Donoho 0
Choctaw County 31, University Charter School 14
Coosa Christian 43, Victory Christian 14
Elba 31, McKenzie 0
Gaylesville 58, Talladega County Central 14
Georgiana 60, Pleasant Home 14
Hackleburg 50. Cherokee 8
Kinston 18, Houston County 15
Leroy 56, Washington County 6
Meek 48, Oakman 33
Model School/Deaf (Washington DC) at Alabama School for Deaf, canceled
Pickens County 51, Marion County 21
Samson 38, Red Level 24
South Lamar 41, Brilliant 0
Sumiton Christian 53, Berry 18
Verbena 60, A.L. Johnson 0
Wadley 49, Woodland 0
Waterloo 46, Vina 8
Winterboro 38, Childersburg 21