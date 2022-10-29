 Skip to main content
Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

winterboro v childersburg - football 001 tw.jpg

Many of the young fans dressed up in costume for the Friday night game between Childersburg and Winterboro.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The complete list of high school football scores from across the state Thursday and Friday.

CLASS 7A

Auburn 63, Smiths Station 0

Central-Phenix City 27, Prattville 7

Daphne 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

Dothan 41, Jeff Davis 12

Enterprise 36, Lee-Montgomery 18

Fairhope 44, Briarwood Christian 22

Foley 28, Jackson-Olin 12

Grissom 34, Buckhorn 31

Huntsville 63, Hazel Green 7

Spain Park 35, Pelham 14

Tuscaloosa County 20, Brookwood 14

Vestavia Hills 44, Helena 24

CLASS 6A

Athens 32, Russellville 31

Baldwin County 51, Robertsdale 27

Benjamin Russell 48, Valley 7

Bllount 28, Murphy 22

Center Point at Leeds, canceled

Chilton County 31, Marbury 14

Decatur 17, Scottsboro 14

Fort Payne 35, Cherokee County 16

Hartselle 38, Bob Jones 31

Homewood 38, Jasper 20

Hueytown 35, Gardendale 21

McAdory 30, Calera 9

Mortimer Jordan 35, Fultondale 0

Mountain Brook 41, Baker 7

Muscle Shoals 31, Sparkman 21

Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14

Oxford 34, Jacksonville 28

Pell City 70, Springville 40

Pike Road 49, B.T. Washington 34

Russell County 33, Greenville 13

Saraland 48, McGill-Toolen Catholic 31

Stanhope Elmore 21, Minor 7

Theodore 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal 3

Woodlawn 31, Shelby County 7

CLASS 5A

Beauregard 28, Lincoln 17

Boaz 21, Lee-Huntsville 20

Brewer 56, Danville 0

Central, Clay County 35, Wetumpka 30

Crossville 42, Geraldine 13

Douglas 45, North Sand Mountain 13

East Limestone 45, Mae Jemison 6

Elberta 28, Citronelle 27

Elmore County 60, Jemison 12

Faith Academy 61, LeFlore 6

Gulf Shores 56, B.C. Rain 27

Guntersville 49, Albertville 7

Headland 53, Cottonwood 26

John Carroll Cath9lic 28, Maplesville 12

Northview (FL) 57, Escambia County 14

Lawrence County 28, Wilson 27

Rehobeth 40, GW Long 21

Sardis 16, Hokes B luff 14

Tallassee 35, Holtville 7

UMS-Wright 18, Williamson 8

CLASS 4A

Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7

Central-Florence 49, Ardmore 41

Cordova 41, Carver-Birmingham 18

Corner 36, Hayden 14

Dora 34, St. Clair County 14

Etowah 42, Southside-Gadsden 20

Hanceville 54, East Lawrence 23

Jackson 44, Davidson 14

Montevallo 21, Tarrant 14

Munford 24, Ashville 9

Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 6

Oak Grove 47, Carbon Hill 18

Orange Beach 31, Fruitdale 16

Randolph 34, Fairview 14

Rogers 35, Lexington 18

Slocomb 48, Geneva County 8

St. John Paul II Catholic 42, Elkmont 14

T.R. Miller 29, W.S. Neal 0

West Morgan 55, Haleyville 38

Wilcox Central 51, J.F. Shields 10

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 43, Bayside Academy 18

Asbury 36, Woodville 32

Chipley (FL) 28, Excel 12

Colbert County 31, Sulligent 28

Colbert Heights 20, Decatur Heritage 13

Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15

Dadeville 28, Wicksburg 21

Fayette County 28, Hamilton 8

Flomaton 56, Marengo 0

Gordo 39, Hale County 0

Houston Academy, Pike County 20

Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian 14

Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6

Northside Methodist 48, New Brockton 18

Opp 20, Ashford 6

Phil Campbell 30, Red Bay 24

Piedmont 41, Sylacauga 20

Plainview 36, New Hope 27

Prattville Christin 42, Mon roe County 12

Saint James 31, Carroll 28

Saks 62, Talladega 24

Southside-Selma 56, Dallas County 36

Straughn 19, Providence Christian 7

Thomasville 31, Clarke County 6

Vinemont 42, Holly Pond 22

Walter Wellborn 27, Cleburne County 9

Winfield 47, Lamar County 14

CLASS 2A

Chickasaw 28, Satsuma 21

Cleveland 14, Susan Moore 12

Collinsville 27, Valley Head 22

Falkville 30, Winston County 20

Fayetteville 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 14

Francis Marion 30, RC Hatch 24

Fyffe 35, Sylvania 14

Horseshoe Bend 16, Beulah 13

Isabella 55, Keith 28

J.U. Blacksher 41, Jay (FL) 20

Lynn 44, Hubbertville 14

Pike Liberal Arts 50, Calhoun 6

Pisgah 30, North Jackson 30

Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22

Ranburne 27, Randolph County 18

Reeltown 40, Zion Chapel 8

Thorsby 42, Billingsley 22

Tuscaloosa Academy 41, Holt 6

West End 25, Glencoe 17

Whitesburg Christian 49, Tharptown 7

CLASS 1A

Addison 56, Shoals Christian 0

Autaugaville 70, Central, Coosa 20

Brantley 53, Florala 25

Cedar Bluff 34, Donoho 0

Choctaw County 31, University Charter School 14

Coosa Christian 43, Victory Christian 14

Elba 31, McKenzie 0

Gaylesville 58, Talladega County Central 14

Georgiana 60, Pleasant Home 14

Hackleburg 50. Cherokee 8

Kinston 18, Houston County 15

Leroy 56, Washington County 6

Meek 48, Oakman 33

Model School/Deaf (Washington DC) at Alabama School for Deaf, canceled

Pickens County 51, Marion County 21

Samson 38, Red Level 24

South Lamar 41, Brilliant 0

Sumiton Christian 53, Berry 18

Verbena 60, A.L. Johnson 0

Wadley 49, Woodland 0

Waterloo 46, Vina 8

Winterboro 38, Childersburg 21