Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

This week's high school football scores:
Class 7A
Alma Bryant 41, Robertsdale 20
Auburn 42, Ramsay 21
Austin 17, Gardendale 10
Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0
Dothan 43, Baker 15
Florence 35, Minor 16
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8
Hoover 26, Mountain Brook 14
Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 0
IMG Academy 41, Central-Phenix City 26
Mary Montgomery 34, Baldwin County 7
Prattville 49, Stanhope Elmore 10
Thompson 17, Clay-Chalkville 14
Class 6A
Benjamin Russell 46, Smiths Station 28
Briarwood Christian 34, Oak Mountain 14
Carver-Montgomery 27, Lee-Montgomery 21
Center Point 27, Fairfield 6
Chilton County 24, Tallassee 21 (OT)
Cullman 26, Mortimer Jordan 24
Fort Payne 21, Arab 0
Hartselle 69, Oxford 21
Helena 16, Jackson-Olin 13
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, Gadsden City 19
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, St. Michael Catholic 7
Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10
Northridge 42, American Christian 28
Pelham 35, Chelsea 28
Pinson Valley 21, Homewood 13
Saraland 49, Foley 21
Shades Valley 26, Bessemer City 20
Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6
Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15
Theodore 34, Opelika 24
Wetumpka 42, Greenville 21
Woodlawn 2, Choctaw County 0
Class 5A
Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0
Carver-Birmingham 30, Dallas Country 14
Central, Clay County 21, Alexandria 7
Charles Henderson 26, Saint James 14
Demopolis 73, Paul Bryant 16
Douglas 49, West Point 21
Elmore County 35, St. Clair County 13
Eufaula 54, Pell City 35
Faith Academy 34, St. Pal’s Episcopal 7
Gulf Shores 35, Murphy 14
Guntersville 52, Buckhorn 21
Hayden 28, Ashville 6
Jemison 20, Montevallo 12
Lawrence County 17, Hanceville 14
Leeds 51, Sylacauga 7
Moody 47, Shelby County 0
Pleasant Grove 49, Parker 28
Sardis 12, Brewer 7
Selma 18, Park Crossing 14
Southside-Gadsden 41, Boaz 20
Valley 27, Russell County 24
Wenonah 27, Holt 6
Williamson 12, Blount 6
Class 4A
Andalusia 55, Bibb County 18
Anniston 30, Piedmont 28
B.T. Washington 42, LeFlore 6
Bullock County 7, Red Level 0
Cherokee County 56, Munford 26
Corner 44, Fultondale 6
Curry 66, Vina 22
Dale County 26, G.W. Long 22
DAR 34, Clements 24
Deshler 36, Colbert County 33
Escambia County 20, Monroe County 0
Geneva 40, Geneva County 33
Handley 37, Lanett 0
Jackson 12, Thomasville 7
Jacksonville 35, Ohatchee 6
Montgomery Catholic 56, Pike Liberal Arts 0
New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47
Oneonta 53, Springville 22
Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14
Priceville 28, Scottsboro 21
Sipsey Valley 36, Oak Grove 19
Slocomb 39, Ashford 20
South Pittsburg (TN) 42, North Jackson 19
West Blocton 26, Holtville 7
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 7
Central-Florence 70, Westminster Christian 69 (corrected score)
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 33, Montgomery Academy 27
Dadeville 45, Notasulga 0
Daleville 53, Barbour County 0
Excel 42, J.U. Blacksher 13
Fayette County 59, Marion County 28
Glencoe 54, Holly Pond 20
Gordo 48, Pickens County 18
Greensboro 49, R.C. Hatch 42
Hokes Bluff 40, White Plains 16
Houston Academy 41, Abbeville 0
J.B. Pennington 6, Cleveland 0
Madison Academy 42, Madison County 20
Mars Hill Bible 31, Russellville 30
Opp 23, Rehobeth 13
Pensacola Catholic (FL) 32, Mobile Christian 28
Phil Campbell 28, Carbon Hill 0
Pike County 18, Headland 13
Prattville Christian 35, Beulah 21
Randolph County 34, Wadley 28
Saks 28, B.B. Comer 0
Southside-Selma 42, Keith 20
Sylvania 34, Pisgah 7
Trinity Presbyterian 30, Marbury 3
Walter Wellborn 48, Talladega 28
Weaver 46, Asbury 8
Westbrook Christian 59, Section 6
Winfield 52, Hamilton 0
Class 2A
Aliceville 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 13
Ariton 28, Straughn 14
Cold Springs 48, Shoals Christian 20
Collinsville 48, Gaston 12
Cottonwood 56, Graceville, FL 6
Fyffe 56, Plainview 13
Goshen 63, Kinston 19
Greene County 50, A.L. Johnson 0
Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7
Highland Home 28, Brantley 27
Horseshoe Bend 48, Fayetteville 20
Isabella 50, Billingsley 14
Lamar County 48, Berry 19
Lexington 14, Lauderdale County 13
Locust Fork 35, Susan Moore 14
Luverne 41, Calhoun 0
Pataula Charter (GA) 44, Houston County 8
Red Bay 16, Belmont (MS) 0
Sheffield 43, Waterloo 14
Southeastern 48, Crossville 20
Sulligent 35, South Lamar 6
Tanner 66, Columbia 0
Tharptown 48, Cherokee 22
Tuscaloosa Academy 44, University Charter 22
Vincent 42, Childersburg 13
Class 1A
Addison 30, Good Hope 28
Central-Hayneville 30, Wilcox Central 20
Elba 40, Providence Christian 7
Florala 28, Samson 14
Fruitdale 28, Washington County 8
Gatlingburg-Pittman (TN) 28, Coosa Christian 24
Georgiana 40, JF Shields 6
Hackeburg 34, Hubbertville 28
Leroy 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0
Lynn 49, Tarrant 6
Marengo 32, Southern Choctaw 14
Millry 27, Clarke County 7
Phillips 53, Brilliant 0
Ragland 32, Pleasant Valley 6
Spring Garden 41, Cedar Bluff 12
Sumiton Christian 54, Talladega County Central 21
Valley Head 56, Ider 30
Victory Christian 19, Gaylesville 16
Winterboro 26, Oakman 20
Woodville 46, Brindlee Mountain 6