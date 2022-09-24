 Skip to main content
Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

Oxford cheerleaders

Oxford cheerleaders before the Yellow Jackets faced Hartselle.

 Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star

This week's high school football scores:

Class 7A

Alma Bryant 41, Robertsdale 20

Auburn 42, Ramsay 21

Austin 17, Gardendale 10

Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0

Dothan 43, Baker 15

Florence 35, Minor 16

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8

Hoover 26, Mountain Brook 14

Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 0

IMG Academy 41, Central-Phenix City 26

Mary Montgomery 34, Baldwin County 7

Prattville 49, Stanhope Elmore 10

Thompson 17, Clay-Chalkville 14

Class 6A

Benjamin Russell 46, Smiths Station 28

Briarwood Christian 34, Oak Mountain 14

Carver-Montgomery 27, Lee-Montgomery 21

Center Point 27, Fairfield 6

Chilton County 24, Tallassee 21 (OT)

Cullman 26,  Mortimer Jordan 24

Fort Payne 21, Arab 0

Hartselle 69, Oxford 21

Helena 16, Jackson-Olin 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, Gadsden City 19

McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, St. Michael Catholic 7

Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10

Northridge 42, American Christian 28

Pelham 35, Chelsea 28

Pinson Valley 21, Homewood 13

Saraland 49, Foley 21

Shades Valley 26, Bessemer City 20

Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6

Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15

Theodore 34, Opelika 24

Wetumpka 42, Greenville 21

Woodlawn 2, Choctaw County 0

Class 5A

Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0

Carver-Birmingham 30, Dallas Country 14

Central, Clay County 21, Alexandria 7

Charles Henderson 26, Saint James 14

Demopolis 73, Paul Bryant 16

Douglas 49, West Point 21

Elmore County 35, St. Clair County 13

Eufaula 54, Pell City 35

Faith Academy 34, St. Pal’s Episcopal 7

Gulf Shores 35, Murphy 14

Guntersville 52, Buckhorn 21

Hayden 28, Ashville 6

Jemison 20, Montevallo 12

Lawrence County 17, Hanceville 14

Leeds 51, Sylacauga 7

Moody 47, Shelby County 0

Pleasant Grove 49, Parker 28

Sardis 12, Brewer 7

Selma 18, Park Crossing 14

Southside-Gadsden 41, Boaz 20

Valley 27, Russell County 24

Wenonah 27, Holt 6

Williamson 12, Blount 6

Class 4A

Andalusia 55, Bibb County 18

Anniston 30, Piedmont 28

B.T. Washington 42, LeFlore 6

Bullock County 7, Red Level 0

Cherokee County 56, Munford 26

Corner 44, Fultondale 6

Curry 66, Vina 22

Dale County 26, G.W. Long 22

DAR 34, Clements 24

Deshler 36, Colbert County 33

Escambia County 20, Monroe County 0

Geneva 40, Geneva County 33

Handley 37, Lanett 0

Jackson 12, Thomasville 7

Jacksonville 35, Ohatchee 6

Montgomery Catholic 56, Pike Liberal Arts 0

New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47

Oneonta 53, Springville 22

Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14

Priceville 28, Scottsboro 21

Sipsey Valley 36, Oak Grove 19

Slocomb 39, Ashford 20

South Pittsburg (TN) 42, North Jackson 19

West Blocton 26, Holtville 7

West Limestone 31, East Limestone 7

Central-Florence 70, Westminster Christian 69 (corrected score)

Class 3A

Alabama Christian 33, Montgomery Academy 27

Dadeville 45, Notasulga 0

Daleville 53, Barbour County 0

Excel 42, J.U. Blacksher 13

Fayette County 59, Marion County 28

Glencoe 54, Holly Pond 20

Gordo 48, Pickens County 18

Greensboro 49, R.C. Hatch 42

Hokes Bluff 40, White Plains 16

Houston Academy 41, Abbeville 0

J.B. Pennington 6, Cleveland 0

Madison Academy 42, Madison County 20

Mars Hill Bible 31, Russellville 30

Opp 23, Rehobeth 13

Pensacola Catholic (FL) 32, Mobile Christian 28

Phil Campbell 28, Carbon Hill 0

Pike County 18, Headland 13

Prattville Christian 35, Beulah 21

Randolph County 34, Wadley 28

Saks 28, B.B. Comer 0

Southside-Selma 42, Keith 20

Sylvania 34, Pisgah 7

Trinity Presbyterian 30, Marbury 3

Walter Wellborn 48, Talladega 28

Weaver 46, Asbury 8

Westbrook Christian 59, Section 6

Winfield 52, Hamilton 0

Class 2A

Aliceville 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 13

Ariton 28, Straughn 14

Cold Springs 48, Shoals Christian 20

Collinsville 48, Gaston 12

Cottonwood 56, Graceville, FL 6

Fyffe 56, Plainview 13

Goshen 63, Kinston 19

Greene County 50, A.L. Johnson 0

Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7

Highland Home 28, Brantley 27

Horseshoe Bend 48, Fayetteville 20

Isabella 50, Billingsley 14

Lamar County 48, Berry 19

Lexington 14, Lauderdale County 13

Locust Fork 35, Susan Moore 14

Luverne 41, Calhoun 0

Pataula Charter (GA) 44, Houston County 8

Red Bay 16, Belmont (MS) 0

Sheffield 43, Waterloo 14

Southeastern 48, Crossville 20

Sulligent 35, South Lamar 6

Tanner 66, Columbia 0

Tharptown 48, Cherokee 22

Tuscaloosa Academy 44, University Charter 22

Vincent 42, Childersburg 13

Class 1A

Addison 30, Good Hope 28

Central-Hayneville 30, Wilcox Central 20

Elba 40, Providence Christian 7

Florala 28, Samson 14

Fruitdale 28, Washington County 8

Gatlingburg-Pittman (TN) 28, Coosa Christian 24

Georgiana 40, JF Shields 6

Hackeburg 34, Hubbertville 28

Leroy 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0

Lynn 49, Tarrant 6

Marengo 32, Southern Choctaw 14

Millry 27, Clarke County 7

Phillips 53, Brilliant 0

Ragland 32, Pleasant Valley 6

Spring Garden 41, Cedar Bluff 12

Sumiton Christian 54, Talladega County Central 21

Valley Head 56, Ider 30

Victory Christian 19, Gaylesville 16

Winterboro 26, Oakman 20

Woodville 46, Brindlee Mountain 6