Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

The complete list of high school football scores from across the state Thursday and Friday.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS (includes Thursday’s scores)
CLASS 7A
Auburn 37, Prattville 29
Baker 42, Fairhope 10
Bob Jones 42, Albertvlle 14
Davidson 28, Alma Bryant 7
Dothan 14, Opelika 7
Enterprise 33, Jeff Davis 14
Florence 21, Sparkman 0
Foley 34, Daphne 7
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Chelsea 14
Hoover 9, Thompson 0
Huntsville 45, Austin 31
James Clemens 63, Grissom 27
Lee-Montgomery 22, Smiths Station 16
Mary Montgomery 42, Robertsdale 0
Oak Mountain 9, Spain Park 3
Vestavia Hills 59, Tuscaloosa County 18
CLASS 6A
Athens 48, Fort Payne 21
Benjamin Russell 47, Helena 14
Bessemer City 52, Paul Bryant 33
Carver-Montgomery 22, Pike Road 19
Center Point 41, Oxford 24
Clay-Chalkville 52, Shades Valley 0
Cullman 31, Etowah 7
Decatur 52, Buckhorn 14
Gadsden City 24, Calera 20
Gardendale 28, Mountain Brook 28 (corrected score)
Homewood 34, Briarwood Christian 10
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, McAdory 14
Hueytown 68, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Jackson-Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17
Lee-Huntsville 49, Columbia 8
McGill-Toolen Catholic 45, Blount 18
Northridge 28, Brookwood 14
Parker 33, Huffman 14
Pelham 28, Chilton County 7
Pinson Valley 45, Pell City 21
Spanish Fort 45, Murphy 6
Stanhope Elmore 27, Park Crossing 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Baldwin County 14
Theodore 27, Saraland 26
Wetumpka 34, Sidney Lanier 16
Woodlawn 22, Minor 18
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 69, Talladega 21
Arab 49, Hazel Green 21
B.C. Rain 24, Elberta 2
Beauregard 54, Jemison 14
Boaz 37, Douglas 0
Brewer 22, West Point 21
Clay Central 26, Russell County 14
Charles Henderson 37, Selma 22
Citronelle 29, LeFlore 6
Demopolis 55, Greenville 0
East Limestone 49, Ardmore 22
Elmore County 56, Holtville 34
Eufaula 31, Early County (GA) 28
Fairfield 40, Hayden 12
Gulf Shores 37, Vigor 21
Guntersville 41, Sardis 0
Headland 34, New Brockton 14
John Carroll Catholic 13, Wenonah 12
Leeds 31, Lincoln 10
Moody 35, Southside-Gadsden 13
Pleasant Grove 45, Jasper 14
Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6
Rehobeth 23, Shelby County 12
Russellville 41, Fairview 14
Scottsboro 54, Crossville 7
Springville 42, St. Clair County 32
UMS-Wright 21, Faith 20
Valley 12, Carroll 6
CLASS 4A
American Christian 24, Montevallo 7
Anniston 42, Cleburne County 0
Bayside Academy 41, Satsuma 7
Bibb County 49, Holt 0
B.T. Washington 60, Dale County 12
Central Florence 49, East Lawrence 0
Cherokee County 40, Ashville 0
Cordova 56, Curry 8
Deshler 48, Brooks 32
Dora 55, Oak Grove 22
Hale County 32, Sipsey Valley 24
Haleyville 49, Corner 42
Hanceville 35, Fultondale 3
Handley 48, Munford 14
Jackson 56, Wilcox Central 0
Jacksonville 48, White Plains 14
Madison County 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 31
Montgomery Academy 40, Geneva 13
Montgomery Catholic 45, Andalusia 23
North Jackson 60, DAR 7
Northside 48, Hamilton 0
Oneonta 49, Good Hope 21
Orange Beach 55, Escambia County 19
Priceville 35, Randolph 21
Rogers 49, West Limestone 28
Slocomb 42, Bullock County 6
T.R. Miller 35, St. Michael Catholic 6
West Blocton 32, Dallas County 0
Westminster Christian 46, New Hope 14
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 56, Southside-Selma 38
Carbon Hill 14, Tarrant 12
Colbert County 51, Elkmont 0
Cottage Hill Christian 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 16
Dadeville 49, Randolph County 7
Danville 41, Brindlee Mountain 0
Excel 27, WS Neal 14
Fayette County 35, Midfield 16
Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14
Geraldine 49, Glencoe 27
Houston Academy 42, Providence Christian 7
J.B. Pennington 12, Southeastern 7
Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 0
Madison Academy 56, Susan Moore 7
Mobile Christian 34, Thomasville 7
Northside Methodist 31, Ashford 28
Ohatchee 41, Plainview 28
Opp 38, Straughn 14
Phil Campbell 44, Clements 32
Piedmont 28, Hokes Bluff 7
Pike County 63, Daleville 6
Prattville Christian 41, Sumter Central 20
Saks 38, Walter Wellborn 18
Sylvania 45, Westbrook Christian 22
Trinity Presbyterian 58, Greensboro 0
Vinemont 47, Asbury 0
Weaver 30, Beulah 14
Winfield 43, Oakman 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 44, Greene County 6
Ariton 37, Samson 21
B.B. Comer 47, Fayetteville 6
Chickasaw 24, St. Patrick (MS) 14
Clarke County 48, Francis Marion 16
Cleveland 40, Holly Pond 6
Collinsville 28, North Sand Mountain 12
Cottonwood 32, Geneva County 28
Falkville 55, Tharptown 14
Fyffe 41, Ider 0
Goshen 58, Horseshoe Bend 32
GW Long 42, Wicksburg 35
Hatton 38, Red Bay 22
Isabella 48, Woodland 14
J.U. Blacksher 48, Washington County 0
Lanett 52, Barbour County 0
Lexington 75, Sheffield 27
Locust Fork 26, West End 16
Luverne 36, LaFayette 18
Millry 36, Leroy 14
Pisgah 35, Section 8
Pleasant Valley 20, Gaston 14
Ranburne 64, Central Coosa 14
Reeltown 8, Highland Home 7
Sand Rock 33, Whitesburg Christian 0
Tuscaloosa Academy 41, Cold Springs 22
Vincent 43, Thorsby 8
Winston County 46, Lamar County 28
Zion Chapel 22, Abbeville 16
CLASS 1A
Addison 45, Phillips 12
Appalachian 34, Cedar Bluff 13
Autaugaville 22, Central-Hayneville 16
Berry 49, Brilliant 16
Brantley 34, Red Level 6
Chocaw County 58, J.F. Shields 0
Elba 48, Pleasant Home 6
Florala 56, Kinston 30
Hackleburg 48, Vina 6
Houston County 56, McKenzie 34
Keith 42, R.C. Hatch 0
Linden 68, A.L. Johnson 0
Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 6
Lynn 32, South Lamar 9
Maplesville 35, Verbena 14
Marengo 22, University CharterSchool 14
Marion County 41, Hubbertville 28
Meek 69, Cherokee 8
Notasulga 40, Calhoun 6
Southern Choctaw 44, Fruitdale 30
Spring Garden 47, Ragland 21
Sumiton Christian 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 17
Sweet Water 30, St. Luke’s Episcopal 14
Valley Head 57, Gaylesville 30
Victory Christian 25, Winterboro 12
Wadley 1, Talladega County Central 0, forfeit
Waterloo 38, Shoals Christian 6