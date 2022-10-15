Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

State and local scores for Friday night high school football.
(Thursday’s results included)
CLASS 7A
Austin 28, Bob Jones 26
Enterprise 22, Opelika 14
Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 7
Florence 42, Grissom 6
Foley 43, Davidson 41
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Spain Park 10
Hoover 38, Chelsea 0
James Clemens 49, Albertville 7
Mary Montgomery 14, Daphne 9
Prattville 42, Lee-Montgomery 18
Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14
Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
Vestavia Hills 42, Oak Mountain 21
CLASS 6A
Athens 49, Columbia 6
Benjamin Russell 16, Briarwood Christian 14
Calera 52, Helena 51 (4 OT)
Carver-Montgomery 23. Sidney Lanier 20
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Bessemer City 20
Clay-Chalkville 25, Oxford 20
Fort Payne 14, Buckhorn 7
Gadsden City 55, Lee-Huntsville 0
Gardendale 37, Woodlawn 20
Hartselle 41, Decatur 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Paul Bryant 13
Homewood 28, Pelham 0
Hueytown 41, Northridge 23
Huffman 27, Pell City 15
Mountain Brook 56, Mortimer Jordan 14
Murphy 22, Baldwin County 18
Muscle Shoals 23, Cullman 16
Parker 37, Minor 7
Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 6
Russell County 48, Park Crossing 22
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 22, Blount 14
Stanhope Elmore 14, Pike County 13
Theodore 37, McGill-Toolen Catholic 10
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 54, Southside-Gadsden 47
Arab 34, Guntersville 20
B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23
Carroll 41, Greenville 0
Central, Clay County 28, Beauregard 3
Charles Henderson 31, Headland 13
Demopolis 60, Holtville 14
East Limestone 35, West Point 20
Elmore County 17, Valley 13
Eufaula 35, Rehobeth 28
Fairfield 26, Wenonah 0
Fairview 51, Lawrence County 30
Faith Academy 26, Williamson 0
Jasper 48, John Carroll Catholic 7
Leeds 14, Moody 13
Lincoln 21, St. Clair county 0
Marbury 35, Shelby County 14
McAdory 56, Brooks 0
Pleasant Grove 42, Carver-Birmingham 0
Ramsay 49, Hayden 0
Russellville 49, Ardmore 7
Selma 40, Jemison 17
Tallassee 47, Sylacauga 14
UMS-Wright 50, Citronelle 6
CLASS 4A
American Christian 28, Sipsey Valley 3
Andalusia 36, B.T. Washington, Tuskegee 14
Anniston 62, Talladega 0
Bayside Academy 66, Escambia County 48
Bibb County 56, Dallas County 0
Brooks 38, Wilson 13
Central-Florence 35, West Limestone 28
Cherokee County 45, Etowah 42
Cordova 42, Oak Grove 22
Corner 69, Curry 0
Deshler 35, Rogers 13
Dora 33, Northside 13
Geneva 46, Bullock County 0
Good Hope 40, Fultondale 7
Haleyville 52, Hamilton 12
Handley 46, Cleburne County 14
Jackson 28, St. Michael Catholic 6
Madison County 22, North Jackson 14
Montevallo 42, Holt 0
Montgomery Academy 34, Slocomb 0
Montgomery Catholic 52, Dale County 0
Munford 42, White Plains 19
Oneonta 34, Ashville 21
Orange Beach 48, Wilcox Central 0
Priceville 72, Westminster Christian 45
Randolph 52, New Hope 12
St. John Paul II Catholic 21. DAR 13
T.R. Miller 41, Satsuma 14
West Blocton 26, Hale County 7
West Morgan 69, East Lawrence 0
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 56, Greensboro 6
Ashford 42, New Brockton 13
Colbert County 75, Clements 38
Cottage Hill Christian 45, Monroe County 14
Dadeville 53, Childersburg 0
Excel 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Gordo 52, Oakman 12
Houston Academy 42, Opp 7
J.B. Pennington 48, Susan Moore 10
Mars Hill Bible 38, Lauderdale County 0
Midfield 30, Carbon Hill 14
Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 14
Ohatchee 49, Glencoe 6
Phil Campbell 36, Colbert Heights 0
Piedmont 42, Geraldine 16
Plainview 31, Westbrook Christian 28
Providence Christian 37, Daleville 18
Randolph County 47, Beulah 7
Saint James 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
Southside-Selma 64, Francis Marion 40
Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 14
Sylvania 28, Hokes Bluff 0
Tarrant 35, Sumiton Christian 30
Trinity Presbyterian 48, Prattville Christian 7
Vinemont 48, Danville 14
Walter Wellborn 22, Weaver 12
Winfield 25, Fayette County 13
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 34, Winston County 31
Ariton 49, Wicksburg 35
B.B. Comer 48, Central, Coosa 8
Chickasaw 42, Washington County 28
Clarke County 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Cleveland 48, West End 25
Cold Springs 30, Greene County 26
Collinsville 44, Whitesburg Christian 42
Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0
Fayetteville 33, Woodland 14
Fyffe 40, Pisgah 6
Geneva County 52, Samson 19
G.W. Long 35, Abbeville 15
Highland Home 41, LaFayette 14
Horseshoe Bend 57, Barbour County 8
Lanett 30, Goshen 25
Lexington 48, Hatton 14
Liberty County (FL) 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Locust Fork 35, Gaston 14
North Sand Mountain 40, Section 14
Red Bay 53, Tanner 14
Reeltown 44, Luverne 14
Sand Rock 40, Ider 20
Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14
Thorsby 28, Ranburne 21
Tuscaloosa Academy 23, Sulligent 20
Vincent 49, Isabella 42
CLASS 1A
Addison 20, Falkville 7
Alabama School/Deaf 42, Mississippi School/Deaf 16
Billingsley 28, Notasulga 14
Brantley 55, Pleasant Home 13
Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 6
Elba 55, Florala 27
Gaylesville 24, Decatur Heritage 14
Holy Spirit Catholic 56, Brilliant 0
Leroy 50, Fruitdale 14
Linden 60, University Charter School 8
Lynn 49, Berry 0
Maplesville 38, Loachapoka 8
Marion County 38, South Lamar 13
McKenzie 38, Kinston 22
Meek 54, Vina 0
Millry 56, McIntosh 6
Phillips 56, Waterloo 26
Pickens County 34, Hubbertville 28
Ragland 50, Talladega County Central 0
Red Level 13, Georgiana 12
Southern Choctaw 44, J.F. Shields 8
Spring Garden 43, Donoho 14
Sweet Water 52, Marengo 0
Valley Head 60, Woodville 8
Verbena 36, Autaugaville 20
Wadley 36, Winterboro 16