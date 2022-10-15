 Skip to main content
Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

Talladega Anniston Scenes bc_11.jpg

Talladega cheerleaders perform during pregame activities.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

State and local scores for Friday night high school football.

(Thursday’s results included)

CLASS 7A

Austin 28, Bob Jones 26

Enterprise 22, Opelika 14

Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 7

Florence 42, Grissom 6

Foley 43, Davidson 41

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Spain Park 10

Hoover 38, Chelsea 0

James Clemens 49, Albertville 7

Mary Montgomery 14, Daphne 9

Prattville 42, Lee-Montgomery 18

Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14

Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

Vestavia Hills 42, Oak Mountain 21

CLASS 6A

Athens 49, Columbia 6

Benjamin Russell 16, Briarwood Christian 14

Calera 52, Helena 51 (4 OT)

Carver-Montgomery 23. Sidney Lanier 20

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Bessemer City 20

Clay-Chalkville 25, Oxford 20

Fort Payne 14, Buckhorn 7

Gadsden City 55, Lee-Huntsville 0

Gardendale 37, Woodlawn 20

Hartselle 41, Decatur 14

Hazel Green 54, Mae Jemison 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Paul Bryant 13

Homewood 28, Pelham 0

Hueytown 41, Northridge 23

Huffman 27, Pell City 15

Mountain Brook 56, Mortimer Jordan 14

Murphy 22, Baldwin County 18

Muscle Shoals 23, Cullman 16

Parker 37, Minor 7

Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 6

Russell County 48, Park Crossing 22

Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 14

St. Paul’s Episcopal 22, Blount 14

Stanhope Elmore 14, Pike County 13

Theodore 37, McGill-Toolen Catholic 10

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 54, Southside-Gadsden 47

Arab 34, Guntersville 20

B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23

Carroll 41, Greenville 0

Central, Clay County 28, Beauregard 3

Charles Henderson 31, Headland 13

Demopolis 60, Holtville 14

East Limestone 35, West Point 20

Elmore County 17, Valley 13

Eufaula 35, Rehobeth 28

Fairfield 26, Wenonah 0

Fairview 51, Lawrence County 30

Faith Academy 26, Williamson 0

Jasper 48, John Carroll Catholic 7

Leeds 14, Moody 13

Lincoln 21, St. Clair county 0

Marbury 35, Shelby County 14

McAdory 56, Brooks 0

Pleasant Grove 42, Carver-Birmingham 0

Ramsay 49, Hayden 0

Russellville 49, Ardmore 7

Selma 40, Jemison 17

Tallassee 47, Sylacauga 14

UMS-Wright 50, Citronelle 6

CLASS 4A

American Christian 28, Sipsey Valley 3

Andalusia 36, B.T. Washington, Tuskegee 14

Anniston 62, Talladega 0

Bayside Academy 66, Escambia County 48

Bibb County 56, Dallas County 0

Brooks 38, Wilson 13

Central-Florence 35, West Limestone 28

Cherokee County 45, Etowah 42

Cordova 42, Oak Grove 22

Corner 69, Curry 0

Deshler 35, Rogers 13

Dora 33, Northside 13

Geneva 46, Bullock County 0

Good Hope 40, Fultondale 7

Haleyville 52, Hamilton 12

Handley 46, Cleburne County 14

Jackson 28, St. Michael Catholic 6

Madison County 22, North Jackson 14

Montevallo 42, Holt 0

Montgomery Academy 34, Slocomb 0

Montgomery Catholic 52, Dale County 0

Munford 42, White Plains 19

Oneonta 34, Ashville 21

Orange Beach 48, Wilcox Central 0

Priceville 72, Westminster Christian 45

Randolph 52, New Hope 12

St. John Paul II Catholic 21. DAR 13

T.R. Miller 41, Satsuma 14

West Blocton 26, Hale County 7

West Morgan 69, East Lawrence 0

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 56, Greensboro 6

Ashford 42, New Brockton 13

Colbert County 75, Clements 38

Cottage Hill Christian 45, Monroe County 14

Dadeville 53, Childersburg 0

Excel 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

Gordo 52, Oakman 12

Houston Academy 42, Opp 7

J.B. Pennington 48, Susan Moore 10

Mars Hill Bible 38, Lauderdale County 0

Midfield 30, Carbon Hill 14

Mobile Christian  29, Flomaton 14

Ohatchee 49, Glencoe 6

Phil Campbell 36, Colbert Heights 0

Piedmont 42, Geraldine 16

Plainview 31, Westbrook Christian 28

Providence Christian 37, Daleville 18

Randolph County 47, Beulah 7

Saint James 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

Southside-Selma 64, Francis Marion 40

Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 14

Sylvania 28, Hokes Bluff 0

Tarrant 35, Sumiton Christian 30

Trinity Presbyterian 48, Prattville Christian 7

Vinemont 48, Danville 14

Walter Wellborn 22, Weaver 12

Winfield 25, Fayette County 13

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 34, Winston County 31

Ariton 49, Wicksburg 35

B.B. Comer 48, Central, Coosa 8

Chickasaw 42, Washington County 28

Clarke County 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Cleveland 48, West End 25

Cold Springs 30, Greene County 26

Collinsville 44, Whitesburg Christian 42

Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0

Fayetteville 33, Woodland 14

Fyffe 40, Pisgah 6

Geneva County 52, Samson 19

G.W. Long 35, Abbeville 15

Highland Home 41, LaFayette 14

Horseshoe Bend 57, Barbour County 8

Lanett 30, Goshen 25

Lexington 48, Hatton 14

Liberty County (FL) 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Locust Fork 35, Gaston 14

North Sand Mountain 40, Section 14

Red Bay 53, Tanner 14

Reeltown 44, Luverne 14

Sand Rock 40, Ider 20

Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14

Thorsby 28, Ranburne 21

Tuscaloosa Academy 23, Sulligent 20

Vincent 49, Isabella 42

CLASS 1A

Addison 20, Falkville 7

Alabama School/Deaf 42, Mississippi School/Deaf 16

Billingsley 28, Notasulga 14

Brantley 55, Pleasant  Home 13

Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 6

Elba 55, Florala 27

Gaylesville 24, Decatur Heritage 14

Holy Spirit Catholic 56, Brilliant 0

Leroy 50, Fruitdale 14

Linden 60, University Charter School 8

Lynn 49, Berry 0

Maplesville 38, Loachapoka 8

Marion County 38, South Lamar 13

McKenzie 38, Kinston 22

Meek 54, Vina 0

Millry 56, McIntosh 6

Phillips 56, Waterloo 26

Pickens County 34, Hubbertville 28

Ragland 50, Talladega County Central 0

Red Level 13, Georgiana 12

Southern Choctaw 44, J.F. Shields 8

Spring Garden 43, Donoho 14

Sweet Water 52, Marengo 0

Valley Head 60, Woodville 8

Verbena 36, Autaugaville 20

Wadley 36, Winterboro 16