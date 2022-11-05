 Skip to main content
Prep football: First-round state playoff scoreboard

BC__9843.jpg

Piedmont cheerleaders provided baloons for the victory line during pregame festivities.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

Friday night's scores from the first round of the state high school football playoffs.

FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS 1A

Maplesville 55, R.C. Hatch 8

Leroy 47, Georgiana12

Linden 34, Autaugaville 0

Brantley 39, Choctaw County 3

Elba 42, Southern Choctaw 20

Sweet Water 48, Verbena 8

Millry 55, Florala 7

Loachapoka 28, Keith 24

Meek 46, Cedar Bluff 6

Pickens County 34, Wadley 15

Valley Head 61, Phillips 20

Marion County 59, Ragland 22

Spring Garden 35, South Lamar 7

Coosa Christian 51, Hackleburg 8

Lynn 42, Donoho 0

Addison 8, Appalachian 6

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer 45, Lanett 20

Wicksburg 34, JU Blacksher 7

Reeltown 48, Thorsby 8

G.W. Long 19, St. Luke’s Episcopal 16

Ariton 61, Chickasaw 22

Highland Home 29, Isabella 21

Clarke County 27, Cottonwood 7

Vincent 36, Luverne 35

Lexington 49, North Sand Mountain 14

Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Locust Fork 28

Fyffe 55, Red Bay 8

Winston County 50, Cleveland 14

Southeastern 16, Lamar County 7

Pisgah 40, Hatton 20

Aliceville 62, West End 13

Falkville 42, Collinsville 7

CLASS 3A

Dadeville 33, Southside-Selma 8

Thomasville 20, Straughn 9

Saint James 54, Walter Wellborn 7

W.S. Neal 27, Opp 13

Mobile Christian 30, Houston Academy 3

Trinity Presbyterian 37, Saks 0

Pike County 42, Excel 14

Alabama Christian 63, Randolph County 30

Mars Hill Bible 62, Danville 7

Geraldine 24, Winfield 8

Madison Academy 49, Phil Campbell 28

Sylvania 35, Fayette County 6

Piedmont 61, Oakman 0

Colbert County 57, J.B. Pennington 28

Gordo 50, Ohatchee 0

Lauderdale County 41, Vinemont 7

CLASS 4A

Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0

Booker T. Washington 46, Orange Beach 43

American Christian 16, Munford 13

Andalusia 25, Jackson 10

Montgomery Catholic 41, Bayside Academy 13

Jacksonville 35, Bibb County 28

T.R. Miller 41, Montgomery Academy 13

Handley 46, West Blocton 6

Priceville 49, Central-Florence 28

Oneonta 56, Haleyville 14

Deshler 68, Madison County 34

Etowah 42, Northside 21

Cherokee County 47, Corner 10

West Morgan 27, Westminster Christian 7

Dora 34, Good Hope 6

Randolph 54, Rogers 15

CLASS 5A

Central-Clay County 50, Holtville 0

Gulf Shores 42, Carroll 0

Demopolis 48, Elmore County 28

Faith Academy 21, Eufaula 15

Charles Henderson 20, Williamson 16

Tallassee 49, Selma 16

UMS-Wright 56, Headland 13

Beauregard 35, Marbury 10

Russellville 63, Boaz 10

Pleasant Grove 43, Alexandria 14

Arab 54, East Limestone 14

Moody 29, Jasper 21

Leeds 39, Fairfield 13

Scottsboro 45, Brewer 14

Ramsay 61, Southside-Gadsden 25

Guntersville 24, Fairview 13

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Calera 0

Saraland 48, Wetumpka 14

Homewood 35, McAdory 30

Pike Road 22, Spanish Fort 21

St. Paul’s Episcopal 13, Carver-Montgomery 0

Pelham 44, Northridge 14

Theodore 35, Sidney Lanier 20

Hueytown 56, Benjamin Russell 28

Gadsden City 41, Cullman 24

Mountain Brook 49, Pinson Valley 7

Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7

Center Point 26, Jackson-Olin 8

Parker 7, Clay-Chalkville 6

Muscle Shoals 58, Hazel Green 7

Gardendale 31, Oxford 14

Decatur 31, Fort Payne 8

CLASS 7A

Dothan 42, Foley 28

Auburn 35, Fairhope 17

Central-Phenix City 58, Mary Montgomery 7

Enterprise 35, Baker 26

Hoover 45, Bob Jones 19

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Florence 20

Vestavia Hills 52, Austin 10

Thompson 34, Huntsville 0