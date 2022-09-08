Prep football: Even on the injured list, Cam Cheatwood remains a leader for Victory Christian

PELL CITY — Cam Cheatwood is a senior linebacker and running back for the Victory Christian Lions, and according to head coach Bruce Breland, he has been the nucleus of the team by doing a little bit of everything for the past three years.
Cheatwood has become an impactful leader for Victory Christian during his time in the program, even though an injury has sidelined him.
“This is really my first year being a leader,” Cheatwood said. “A couple of years ago, I wasn’t a leader. I was always supporting the leaders, but now since I’m a senior I had to step up like any senior should.
"I love it. Even outside of football I spend so much time with all these guys. Football is about friendship, and being a leader has gotten me so much closer to these guys. Even now, after I’m injured, I’m always hanging out with them and seeing them after school and stuff. I love being a leader.”
Cheatwood suffered a torn ligament in his foot in the first game of the season, which was a 31-6 win for the Lions over Woodland. It's called a lisfranc injury and will force the all-region linebacker/running back to miss the remainder of his senior season, but Cheatwood said the injury occured on a touchdown play so there was a positive to be found.
“I’m just now getting out of surgery,” he said. “So, I really haven’t been here too much. I’m really just getting back into it. The week leading into the first game I was always there talking to the guys, and I hope it hasn’t affected them too much.
"I hope they haven’t changed their perception of me still being their leader and their player. I try to keep everything the same since I’ve been injured.”
Cheatwood is also a basketball and golf player for the Lions. The injury will force him to miss the basketball season, but he hopes to get healthy in time for the spring golf season.
“Football has been my life for the past three years,” he said. “All I ever thought about was football, thought about the next practice, thought about what we’re doing today. I loved it and when a game came, there was never a time I was sitting on the sideline. I was always on defense, offense, four quarters, special teams. I was always playing. I loved every second of it. I’m going to miss it so much now that it’s over.”
The Lions have had players step up in Cheatwood’s absence and will need that to continue as the season proceeds. Shepard Sargent, the Lions’ sophomore quarterback, and senior linebacker Dalton Rogers are two that have accepted greater roles.
“I love it honestly,” Sargent said about his role as a sophomore. “I love the position I’m in. I’m thankful for it. Just got to keep getting better every week and just keep listening to what the coaches have to say to me. Just keep going in the right direction.”
Dalton Rogers plays on both sides of the ball. He has embraced the opportunities playing both offense and defense during his senior year while getting closer with his teammates.
“It’s pretty fun leading the younger guys,” Rogers said about the team’s camaraderie. “We’re really close. This year we’ve gotten pretty close.”
Victory Christian (2-1) was to host the Spring Garden Panthers (3-1) on Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather Friday night. The game is a critical Class 1A, Region 6 matchup, and Breland is gearing his team up for the test.
Spring Garden fell Friday to Wadley 9-0 in its Region 6 opener. Victory Christian beat Talladega County Central 51-6 in its region opener that same week. This week’s game between the Panthers and Lions has huge playoff implications for Region 6.
“We know Spring Garden is a good football team,” he said. “They’re coached very well. It’s very cliché to say that, but they really are. They just came down from 2A where they were in the, I think, semifinals, so we know it’s going to be tough. They’re a physical team, we have to match their physicality. That’s going to be the key to the game, if we can match their physicality.
“We have some guys that are unfortunately having to play a position or two they’re not used to playing, but we can’t use that as our crutch because in the end it’s blocking and tackling and who’s going to get after who.”