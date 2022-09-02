Prep football: Donoho Falcons get grounded at home by Ragland

Ragland turned to its pair of quarterbacks — Drake Key and Antwan Byers — to lead the way as the Purple Devils took down the Donoho Falcons in a 46-14 road win Friday night.
“Both quarterbacks did some good things, both Drake and Antwan,” Ragland coach Wesley Tidwell said. “We’ve still got a long way to go, but they did some good things.”
The duo combined for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the air and added 29 yards on the ground.
Along with hauling in 89 yards and a touchdown on two receptions in the first half alone, receiver Jordan Turner passed for a 25-yard touchdown on a trick play to give Ragland its second touchdown score of the game.
“I’ve told everybody, he’s as good a player as there is in the North, maybe in all of 1A and maybe in any classification,” Tidwell said. “He can play and he’s going to continue to do that. People have a hard time with him.”
After Donoho quarterback Will Folsom ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give Donoho a 7-0 lead, the Falcons held the Purple Devils scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.
Ragland responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Turner and a successful two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead, which the Purple Devils held for the remainder of the game as they outscored Donoho 30-14 in the first half.
“We did not execute,” Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher said. “It comes down to who wants it more, Ragland wanted it more. We have to want it more, we have to execute. We have to do the thing we’re coached to do consistently through the game, which we did not do.”
What do know
—On the first play of their final drive of the first half, Key connected with Turner for a 65-yard touchdown to put Ragland ahead 30-14 with 0:39 left before halftime.
—Ragland scored 24 straight points to close out the game and held Donoho scoreless in the second half.
—Two Ragland running backs eclipsed 50 yards on the ground, with D.J. Turner rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown and A’Ron Lee rushing for 63 yards.
—Folsom played the entire game for the Falcons, completing 13 of 26 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Who said
—Satcher on the team’s focus moving forward: “We have to look to the whole team. We only really have a 20-man, 21-man roster. We’ve got to look to everybody, everybody has to play their part. We’re going to get it done.”
—Key on winning Ragland's first game of the season: “It’s a good area win coming off an 0-2 start to the season. (We started off) a little slow, but we got our first area win underneath our belt so it feels good.”
—Turner on his teammates: “This team is like a family, they’re all my brothers. They know I’m going to come 110 percent every game and I expect them to do the same for me.”
Next up
—Donoho is 1-2 and will travel to Wadley next week. Ragland is 1-2 and will travel to Randolph County next week.