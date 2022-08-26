Prep football: All frowns for Pell City at Leeds' Homer Smiles Field

LEEDS — A sterling performance from Leeds sophomore Conner Nelson doomed Pell City on Friday night at Homer Smiles Field.
Playing receiver and quarterback, Nelson accounted for 170 total yards rushing and receiving, and scored four touchdowns in a 38-10 Leeds victory. The Green Wave led 21-0 after the first play of the second quarter, and was up 24-7 at half.
Pell City (0-2) was doomed throughout the first half by penalties and poor field position. A botched punt after the first drive gave Leeds possession at the Panthers 36-yard line, and Green Wave senior quarterback Jarod Latta found Nelson for a touchdown on Leeds’ first play from scrimmage.
With his team up 14-0 as the second quarter started, Nelson struck again. This time Latta tossed it to him on a swing pass, and the sophomore ran through several Panthers for a 39-yard touchdown.
Latta passed for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, before exiting the game with an apparent foot injury.
The Panthers (0-2) rallied in the second and third quarters. Quarterback Caleb Groce found wideout Colin Smith for a 26-yard touchdown right before the half to put the Panthers on the board. Pell City then dominated possession in the third quarter, trimming the Green Wave lead to 24-10 on a 31-yard field goal.
That momentum did not hold, however, as Nelson scored twice in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
What to know
—Pell City quarterback Caleb Groce led the way for the Panthers, completing eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Groce added 20 yards on the ground.
—Leeds’ Jeremiah Hunter helped key a pounding rushing attack for the Green Wave with 104 yards on 15 carries.
—The Panthers’ Jake Blackstone knocked down a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter, capping a drive that covered 67 yards and ate up most of the third quarter.
Who said
—Pell City head coach Steve Mask on the loss: “The effort just wasn’t great. That goes back on the head coach, getting them to play hard. Right now we’re just not playing very hard. We can blame it on a lot of excuses, but the bottom line is I’ve got to do a better job coaching and find a way to instill some heart in them. I’ve got to find a way to instill some pride in them. Right now those two things are missing.”
—Leeds head coach Jerry Hood on his team: “Jeremiah Hunter and Conner ran really tough tonight. Even when we had good blocking, and Pell City defenders would get on them, they still tried hard. I’m proud as heck of this football team right now.”
Next up
—Both teams open region play next week. Leeds (2-0) will host Springville. Pell City travels to face Clay-Chalkville.