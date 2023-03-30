Pell City's Kyla Torok rebounds from poor start, celebrates scholarship with Gadsden State

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
PELL CITY — Panthers senior Kyla Torok didn’t always believe that Monday’s signing ceremony would come.
Torok felt sick during the first few weeks of the season, and she knew that affected her play. How was she supposed to land a scholarship now?
“She was really hard on herself, and we kind of talked to her about just let it come to you,” said Pell City coach Jennifer Lee, reflecting on Torok’s start to the season. “Don’t press so hard to score. The scoring will come, and it did start coming once she started to relax a little bit. She started getting a lot better looks at the basket than when she was pressing and maybe taking shots that weren’t her best to take.”
Then during the final weeks of the season, Torok accepted a scholarship offer from Gadsden State, which she celebrated alongside her teammates and loved ones on Monday afternoon at the school.
“It meant a lot,” Torok said. “It kind of took a lot of pressure off. So I could focus more on just playing and have fun.”
Torok said the Gadsden State coaches told her they liked her rebounding. The senior finished the season with a team-high 148 rebounds for an average of 4.8 per game.
She also paced the Panthers with 12 blocks, finished second in scoring with 311 points and fourth in steals with 58.
But Lee doesn’t believe that’s why Torok earned her scholarship.
“Kyla is willing to do anything that the coach asks, even if it is the stuff that won’t show up on the stat sheet,” Lee said. “If you ask her to do it, she is going to try her best.”
Lee said Torok often took on defensive responsibilities that other players couldn’t handle either physically or mentally.
The Panthers coach also credits her with holding the team together this season.
“She is infectious, and everybody loves her,” Lee said. “I mean, you can’t be upset with Kyla. She is one of those kids that everybody loves. I don’t know that there has ever been a time that anybody on the team has been upset with her.”
Torok said her favorite moment this season was spending time in the cabin with her second family when the Panthers participated in a Christmas tournament at Fort Payne.
She also has fond memories of beating Springville 50-48 and Thompson 49-36 during a seven-day stretch in January. Torok had one of her better games against the Tigers, scoring 21 points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
“That is probably going to be the hardest part,” Torok said. “I am going to miss them so much, like incredibly much.”