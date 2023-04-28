Pell City's first playoff game since 2018 ends with loss to Homewood

HOMEWOOD — Homewood kept Pell City keeper Alex Eason busy on Thursday night in the Patriots’ 6-0 win in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Eason high-pointed would-be goals, recorded multiple diving saves and even made a memorable stop with his feet.
In the end, he recorded more than eight saves, including several that impressed both coaches.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Pell City coach Logan Tucker said. “I kind of call him our freak athlete because he does some things very awkwardly, but he is a great athlete. … he makes some great saves, and he is definitely our defensive MVP this year.”
The Pell City players were disappointed with the result, but their coach didn’t view the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2018 as a negative, no matter how quickly the team’s postseason finished.
“When we see a team like this that can move the ball from side to side and do the things that they do so well, it is definitely a great learning experience for them,” Tucker said. “And this atmosphere, the guys told me when we were walking on the field, they never felt this experience before. … playing an opponent like that, they definitely learned a lot, and watching them move the ball, it is exactly how we want to play. We’re just not old enough yet.”
Homewood (16-4-2) entered the postseason ranked inside the top 10 among all boys’ teams in the state, regardless of classification. Among 6A, the Patriots ranked fourth.
The Patriots lived up to those rankings on Thursday night as Homewood dominated possession for much of the game and even managed to score four second-half goals despite playing a man down due to a red card in the 39th minute.
“That third goal was crucial,” Homewood coach Julian Kersh said. “When you’re up two goals that’s the old adage at halftime, right, ‘next goal is so important.’ And I told my guys I don’t know when I’ve been in a situation where I feel like the next goal is as important as this one given that we just got that red giving that things could boil over and get real interesting if we gave them that goal.”
Pell City finished the season 16-5-3, and the other four losses came against Mountain Brook (twice), Guntersville and Oxford.
The coaches ranked Mountain Brook fourth overall and second in 6A. They ranked Guntersville 10th overall and first in 5A.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” Tucker said. “Our program, we haven’t won 16 games or (had) double-digit wins in a long time. They battled tonight. We played a really good opponent. We’ve been talking about flipping this program around and getting it back to our winning ways that we want it to be, and we say this is just the beginning.”
What to know
— Pell City junior Dylan Kielbasa made the most of limited touches in the first half to the point that Homewood altered its defensive structure to better defend against him in the second half.
— Homewood senior Dean Armistead scored the game’s third goal in the 43rd minute. Eason initially made the save, but the ball hit the post and fell back in play right in front of the net.
— Homewood’s other goal scorers included Cooper Gillis, Gideon Malone, William Jackson, Carl Landgren and William Lewis.
Who said
— Kersh on Eason: “He definitely was making big saves in the first half. One of our kids just rocketed a rebound at him, and he came up with a huge save and kept it too, didn’t bobble it. He played well.”
— Kersh on Kielbasa: “He’s tricky. We talked about him specifically at halftime. Anytime a coach does that, you know a kid is doing something well. I thought if we got goal-side of him and limited his speed and his tricks, let him make the mistakes, let the ball come to you, … but he’s a strong player, and he’s definitely got some talent and gave us some trouble in the first half.”
— Tucker on Kielbasa: “We look to him to be a big team leader for us next year. He’s got to take the captain band next year and run with it.”
— Tucker on Shane Bell: “He’s a senior. I hate to lose him, but he is a great player. I hate that he had to come off there at the end because he’s covered in blood, but that just shows the battle and the fight these guys had at the end of the game.”
— Tucker on captain Harrison Skillman: “He’s been a big piece and a big part of the transition as we’ve gone through this transition with a new coaching staff. He’s been great with the young guys.”