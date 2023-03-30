Pell City wrestler inspires Panthers, former White Plains teammates with scholarship offer

PELL CITY — On Monday, Pell City wrestler Josh Kirby celebrated his scholarship offer to join Montevallo’s first-ever wrestling class.
The chance to be one of the first Falcons ever to touch the mat didn’t intimidate Kirby. It excited him.
“I talked to the (Montevallo) coach, and he said, ‘I know you came from a startup program, and you know how it is to come from nothing and have everything,’” Kirby said. “And so I know that experience, and I can go in and trust the process. And no doubt in my mind Montevallo is going to be in the top 25 in the nation in the next two or three years.”
Although he graduated as a Panther, Kirby wrestled at White Plains during the previous five years and was even a member of the team during its first-ever season when he was a seventh-grader.
“He was 13 years old, the smallest kid on the team, the youngest kid on the team,” said Kirby’s mother, Sonya Brimer. “And just watched him grow from seventh grade, eighth grade, and after ninth grade, we really saw it click with him.”
White Plains coach Todd Manning wasn’t there when the school started the wrestling program, but he’s been there since year two. White Plains has produced four state champs in the last three years, so Manning is well aware of the challenges that must be overcome in the first few seasons.
“What you do and the success you have is going to be tradition after that,” Manning said. “You’re creating the tradition that other ones are going to look at and build upon.”
Kirby played a big role in helping White Plains establish that culture.
“He was always there willing to work hard,” Manning said. “He was always the one who would stay after and help roll up mats, he would clean mats, he wasn’t too good to do the little stuff. He was just a good kid. He had very good character.”
A season to remember
Kirby didn’t have to wait until Monday to celebrate this season. He earned a berth in the state tournament after he finished second at sectionals in the 182-pound weight class. Kirby also recorded 31 pins before the end of January to earn his 100th career victory, a milestone that both White Plains and Pell City celebrated.
“He was a big part of the room,” Manning said. “Even this year, a lot of our kids kept up with him. We kept up with him at different tournaments, ‘did you see where he got his 100th win,’ or at the state tournament, we was all pulling for him and everything else. Even though he was at a different school, he still had the teammates pulling for him like he was at White Plains.”
With Kirby’s help, Pell City went 34-14 as a team this season, exceeding the school’s previous best record in coach Del Hufford’s 12 years with the Panthers.
“Josh was a big part of that,” Hufford said. “Being able to depend on him. … I tell everybody this is where you need to be in three years.”
Although the end was something out of a storybook, the season was anything but easy for Kirby. Early on, he struggled to wrestle at the 6A level.
“My biggest struggle this year was mental,” Kirby said. “That was my whole mental battle. I don't think physically, I don't think I was physically challenged.”
Hufford never doubted that Kirby would reach his potential. The senior just needed to get his confidence back.
“I used to tell him ‘just relax and wrestle,’” Hufford said. “‘You know this, you’ve been there. … The toolbox was full. It was just a matter of opening it, let loose and wrestle.”
A brighter future
Monday’s celebration was the fulfillment of the potential his father, Bar Kirby, saw when he and Josh visited Penn State’s wrestling facilities in 2021.
“On TV, you see these guys, and they look different,” Bar Kirby said. “And then when he is standing right next to the other guys. .. I was like, he could compete with these guys.”
Wrestling has long been a dominant sport in the midwest, but Montevallo is only the second four-year university in Alabama to offer wrestling.
“It just made it more viable for an in-state guy to go because wrestling around the country it is just so competitive,” Hufford said. “In high school, we have 15 weight classes, college has 10, so wrestling is a tough sport in college to actually break into a lineup, and they only take the best of the best.”
Kirby is the first wrestler to come through White Plains to accept a wrestling scholarship, but Manning hopes that number increases now that the Falcons are fielding a team.
“It’s a growing sport in the state of Alabama, and bringing in some more colleges is definitely going to fuel the younger generation looking, hey, you can get a scholarship doing this, and you can stay local,” Manning said.
And Kirby represents the proof to all his former teammates at White Plains and Pell City and others he met at state competitions. Kirby's importance wasn't lost on Hufford during Monday's ceremony.
“There is a lot of kids now that are looking, and you know what I can achieve this, I can do it,” Hufford said. “Because I’ve had somebody on my team be successful. And even kids locally in the county schools, in Talladega County schools, that is the deal. You start to see, hey I know that guy, I used to roll with him, I can do this, I can do this. So yes, absolutely, there is definitely an inspiration going on here.”