Pell City tennis earns state tournament spots with near-sweep, Oxford boys also advance

Pell City won the girls’ and boys’ Class 6A tennis sectionals this week to advance to the state tournament taking place in Mobile on Monday and Tuesday.
The girls nearly swept the entire sectional and they did sweep the singles portion as Kira Warren, Stefania Chacon, Zibby Housh, Deborah Lonergan, Lizzy Jones and Anna Beth Adams all won their singles matches.
Pell City then went 2-1 in doubles play with the duos of Housh-Jones and Chacon-Eric Shaddix each recording wins.
Pell City’s boys were almost as impressive in sectional play against Oxford as Cason Hannah, Nathan Le, Heath Stinson and Michael Scott all recorded wins in singles play.
Oxford’s Kye McEwen and Parth Patel also recorded singles wins to help the Oxford boys advance to next week’s state tournament.
Pell City then went 3-0 in doubles play with the Panthers wins coming courtesy of Deegan Burrow-Zac McCombs, Hannah-Stinson and Le-Scott.