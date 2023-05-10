Pell City stays on track for state tournament with second win at regionals

ALBERTVILLE — After cruising to an easy 2.5-inning run-rule victory on Wednesday morning, it appeared Pell City’s postseason might hit a wall in the afternoon when Gardendale threw out the leadoff runners at second and third base to start the game.
Despite staring down two outs, Pell City loaded the bases, and then senior Leah Swafford sent one to the fence for a triple to drive in three runs in a 7-3 victory over Gardendale in the Class 6A Eastern Regional.
“I actually had challenged them to score three runs the first inning,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said. “So when Leah stepped up and did that, she answered that challenge, so that was huge.”
The victory puts the Panthers on a collision course with area foe Oxford on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
The Panthers won both recent meetings against Oxford in the area tournament 5-3 and 12-0, respectively.
Last season the Panthers finished third in 6A after dropping into the consolation bracket immediately at both the regional and state tournaments, which forced the Panthers to play the maximum amount of postseason games in pursuit of a championship spot.
Gillison felt that workload caught up to the Panthers in Oxford.
“Oh definitely, especially with pitching, anytime you have to throw that many extra pitches or let a team see all your pitching, it definitely hurts,” she said. “So staying on this side of the bracket has been nice.”
What to know
— Swafford and the team’s only other senior, Chloe Ralph, paced the Panthers with three hits each. Ralph also scored two runs and hit for double, while Swafford recorded three RBIs and scored once.
— Eighth-grader Kherington Keith paced the Panthers with five total hits on Monday.
— Pitcher Addy Simmons struck out three of 28 batters and gave up only five hits, including three in the seventh inning when Gardendale added two inconsequential runs.
Who said
— Gillison on Simmons’ pitching: “Addy did great. We want to keep our pitch count down as much as possible, but Addy threw a great game.”
— Gillison on Swafford and Ralph: “They’ve stepped up and led. Not just vocally but getting it done at the plate and getting it done in the field. Our seniors have really done well.”
— Gillison on Keith: “This is a big stage for her. Especially only being in the eighth grade. She’s answered. I think she has got five hits on the day, so she’s doing great.”
Next up
— Pell City faces Oxford in the winner’s championship on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.