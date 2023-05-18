Pell City softball unable to withstand Spanish Fort rally

OXFORD — Pell City senior Leah Swafford’s first hit in Oxford probably should have gone down as a double, maybe a really close triple that evoked a gasp at third and required a judgment call by the officials.
Instead, the senior turned on the jets and slowed down to a brisk walking pace three steps from home plate.
“Leah has got speed, so as soon as I saw it get past her, I knew she had a good shot of getting home,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said.
Thanks to her inside-the-park home run, Swafford finished with a team-high three RBIs and gave Pell City a 4-0 lead that the Panthers held onto through three innings.
Then in the fourth inning, Spanish Fort roared to life, tying the game after scoring three runs with two outs on the board. The Toros then added four more in the fifth inning before adding another insurance run in the sixth to secure the 9-4 victory in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament.
“We came out and exploded the first inning, and then we just kind of got flat,” Gillison said. “So moving forward, we have to focus on scoring each inning.”
The loss drops Pell City into the consolation bracket, which is familiar ground for the Panthers, who finished third overall in 6A last season despite losing their first game at the state tournament.
“One game doesn’t define you,” Gillison said. “We were in this situation last year. It makes it harder on you, but we fought our way back and handled business.”