Pell City softball dominates in regional opener

ALBERTVILLE — On Wednesday morning Pell City run-ruled A.H. Parker 18-0 in 2.5 innings in the opening round of the 6A Eastern regional.
Does it get better than that?
"No, that is about as great as you can start,” Pell City coach Brittanty Gillison said.
It’s a 180 from where the Panthers were last season when they dropped the opening game in regional play, and had to take the scenic route through the consolation bracket to Oxford where Pell City finished third overall in 6A.
Now, Pell City is potentially only two wins away from a return trip to the state tournament in Oxford, and the Panthers couldn’t be fresher heading into the afternoon game at 1:45 p.m.
Three different pitchers stepped inside the circle and struck out two batters each in Monday morning’s win. Savannah McGaha got things started before being replaced by Addy Simmons who then gave way to Kensley Evans who pitched for the first time at the varsity level.
Gillison the Panthers will need all three pitchers if they’re going to go the distance this postseason.
"That was amazing right there being able to give her that opportunity to come out and release some and get some of that pressure taken off of her and get that experience is exactly what we were hoping for,” Gillison said of Evans.
Eight Panthers finished the game with a hit while two others reached first on errors.
Perhaps the two most dominant hitters were Kherington Keith and Nyla Treptau. Keith finished with three hits, including a double and a triple, and recorded two RBIs.
Treptau finished with two hits, including one double, and managed to drive in a game-high three runs.
The fact that Leah Swafford’s inside-the-park home run is a literal footnote in the story speaks to the Panther’s dominance.
“We were able to get every player in the game right there,” Gillison said. “Every single person on the bench, all 15 of them. It was perfect."