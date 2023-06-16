Pell City softball continues making history with all-state honors

PELL CITY — When Pell City coach Brittany Gillison looked into Chloe Ralph’s eyes following her junior season, she saw a girl that might be ready to hang up her cleats.
What a lousy story that would have been. No one was more excited to be proven wrong than Gillison.
“She looks like she might be ready to be done,” Gillison said. “And she came out her senior year, and when I tell you, I don’t know what happened to Chloe, but Chloe was just happy to be there, and she was leading and just all around just seemed like she made every day count.
“And you know, that's what we asked them to do, make every day count.”
Ralph’s efforts helped Pell City find its way to the state tournament back in May. That hard work didn’t go unnoticed following the season, as Ralph earned 6A All-State Honorable Mention honors.
“It felt good,” Ralph said. “I wanted to be on that (list) ever since I started playing, and I never did it. But it felt good to be able to do that my senior year.”
The shortstop wasn’t the only Panther celebrating when they opened the all-state list this summer. Catcher Nyla Treptau and pitcher Addy Simmons both earned second-team all-state honors.
“It validates all the hard work that I put in, and it makes me feel better,” Treptau said. “Because me personally, as an athlete, you have to go on the field and think in your brain that you’re the best one on the field, and it was kind of like it helps that process and keeps my confidence up when I play. So seeing my name on the list, it helps validate my hard work and all the time that I put in.”
Simmons saw the honor as more of a challenge to earn her way onto the first team during her junior season.
“It definitely motivates me to get better,” Simmons said. "Because I see all these other girls who had first team, and I mean that's next to strive for. … But I just know that I would not be here if it weren't for my coaches and for my family.”
All three proved critical pieces of Pell City’s 2023 season, but Simmons arguably had the most pressure on her shoulders as she stepped into a leadership position inside the circle for the first time.
“I was the one who had the most experience,” Simmons said. “So I felt like I had to get it done, and I had to be the one to when Savannah (McGaha) or whoever else was pitching. If something went wrong, I had to walk over there and tell them, ‘I got you. I have your back. I'm going to be here to step up when you need it.’ And for the first time, that was the person that I had to be. I didn't have to rely on someone else."
Simmons threw 1,000 more pitches this season than last year, but that wasn’t what impressed Treptau as she watched Simmons take a leadership role on the team.
“She will tell you straight up,” Treptau said. “She is not going to lie to you. She is going to tell you what you need to do and how it needs to be done. But she is also very uplifting. She is going to uplift you always. She is going to help you get better. She is going to lead you. She is a big leader.”
All three Panthers felt like the all-state honors meant more because it’s something they achieved together.
“I couldn't ask for a better catcher to have honestly, or friend,” Simmons said of Treptau. “And then Chloe, she deserved it. Chloe played her butt off this year at shortstop. There were plays that were made, and I was like, I just sit there, and I'm looking at her, and she knew when I look at her, I was like good job.
“I don't really tell my teammates good job enough. I really don't because they make incredible plays that saved my butt multiple times on the mound, and I just don't say it enough, but they definitely deserved it.”
Gillison believes this might be the first time that the softball team has put three girls on the all-state list. Of course, making history is becoming routine at Pell City, where the team has reached the state tournament for the first three times ever, all in the last five years.
“It's always exciting when you're able to, you know, set a record like that,” Gillison said of the all-state list. “But also the three that made it really worked so hard and they led the team. More than just getting it done on the field. They led the team by example and pulling them together when they needed to.”
Fittingly, Ralph is the only Panther to play for each of those three state tournament teams, although she certainly didn’t imagine things would end like this after she got benched during her first start back in the eighth grade.
Despite pulling her, Gillison never doubted Ralph that year.
“She would tell me every day, ‘you’re going to be good enough,’” Ralph said, repeating her coach’s advice. “‘You’re fine, you’re fine, stop freaking out.’ And to know that the way my mindset was then, like I wasn’t good enough to be on varsity and I’m not ready for this. To think about how good we’ve done and how ready we all are now, if I’d have known that, then I probably would have never let myself get so upset with making a couple of errors in a game.”
After Ralph watched what she lovingly calls Pell City’s “dream team” finish third in 6A in 2022, the senior worried that she wouldn’t be able to help the Panthers get back to Oxford this year.
“This team, whenever we lost or had bad games, they came together not for themselves, but they came together for me and Leah (Swafford) so we would have a good senior year,” Ralph said. “They are the most selfless group of girls I've ever met in my life.”
There’s no question that the program Ralph leaves behind this season is in a much better place than the one she played for back when she was a nervous eighth-grader worried she was in over her head.
Now it seems crazy to imagine that players like Treptau and Simmons won’t join her as three-time state tournament participants before they graduate in 2025. In fact, Ralph said she thinks there are girls on the current roster that will likely get to make the trip to Oxford four times before their careers end.
“It’s good to know that Pell City is expected to be at state,” Ralph said. “And it’s not a shock that we made it there.”