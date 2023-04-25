Pell City catcher signs with Gadsden State

Pell City senior Andrew Hardy answered some questions after announcing his intentions earlier this month to play baseball for Gadsden State beginning next season. Answers may have been edited slightly for clarity.
Position: Catcher (five years)
Season Stats: .291 batting average, .426 on-base percentage, .981 fielding percentage, 22 runners caught stealing
Why did you pick Gadsden State?
I picked Gadsden State because I saw it as a great opportunity with the school bringing back the program, and to be able to say I was on the first team back is pretty cool. Not many people will be able to say that. Also, when I talked to the head coach, coach (Blake) Lewis, and toured the school, I knew it was a perfect fit for me.
What did that coaching staff say they like about you?
The Gadsden State staff really liked my work ethic. The head coach loves the way I catch, and could have the chance to earn the first or second spot for him behind the plate . He said he liked me as a person and could tell I would be a good fit for his team.
As specifically as possible, how have you gotten better since last season?
"My hitting since last year has gotten tremendously better. I think that came with time and more reps, and getting really comfortable with my swing. I feel way more confident in the box and that helps a lot. I also feel like my defense as a catcher has gotten better. My range on blocking balls in the dirt has improved, and my throwdowns have gotten a lot faster. All this was improved because of staying in the weight room and trying to better myself in every way."
What is your favorite memory from your high school baseball career?
"My favorite memory from my baseball career here at Pell City has to be the first round of the playoffs last year at Mortimer Jordan when we clenched the series when we were expected to get swept by them. Just the feelings I had and watching my teammates at their best will be a moment I will never forget."