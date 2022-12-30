Pell City boys knock down free throws to survive late Central rally

PELL CITY — Central-Tuscaloosa tied the game up with 1:39 to play, but the Pell City knocked down four of six free throws during the final 27 seconds to secure a 51-48 win in the third-place game of the Pell City Christmas Classic championship game on Thursday afternoon.
"Very proud,” Pell City coach Jeff Smith said. “We overcame our miscues, and we overcame all of that, and still we made a couple plays down the stretch. Got a couple buckets, made the free throws and that was huge.”
The Panthers (12-4) held a double-digit lead for most of the first half, but Central refused to go away and tied the game up three times in the final five minutes.
Pell City senior Jarek Burroughs gave the Panthers the lead back for the second time in the fourth quarter with just over a minute to play. Then he grabbed the game’s final rebound and drained both his free throw attempts in the final 3.8 seconds to all but secure the win.
Fellow senior Collin McCombs finished with a team-high 14 points, including the go-ahead free-throw attempt with 5.6 seconds left in the game.
“That was overcoming them making a couple 3s, our own mistakes,” Smith said of his team’s rally. “That shows a lot of character and a lot of competitive spirit. Very proud."
The win was especially impressive considering the Panthers were missing three players due to injury on Thursday, including Jaden Coleman, Caleb Groce and TJ Cooper.
Coleman and Groce combined to score 21 points and record 12 assists in the Panther’s opening-round victory of the tournament.
Smith said he doesn’t expect any of the three to remain sidelined for long. It’s possible all three return to practice on Monday.
"They seemed not to miss a beat,” Smith said of the guys forced to take on a larger role. “They came in, played hard, they weren't playing afraid. They were competing, and that meant a lot. They had to."
What to know
— Pell City junior Jayden Young 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter as he willed the Panthers to take a 17-5 lead after the opening period.
— Central threatened to even things up in the third quarter, but an administrative tech, seemingly due to an error with the bookkeeping, allowed the Panthers to add three points at the free-throw line with 1:33 left in the period.
— Javion Taylor scored a game-high 21 points for Central.
— Central’s Jaydon White put on an admirable performance during the final minute. First, knocked down the first of two free throws with 1:10 to play, but he made up for the miss by stealing the ball from Burroughs as soon as he caught the rebound. Then, he knocked down the tying basket with 12 seconds left in the game to finish with 9 points.
— Pell City’s Michael Snow paced the Panthers with 18 and 22 points in the tournament’s first two rounds, respectively. Central held him to 4 points on Thursday after Snow picked up a pair of fouls early.
Who said
— Smith on Young’s first-quarter success: "He was knocking down those shots, wasn't he? I think coming out and making those shots early just energized everybody."
— Smith on Snow’s impact: "Mike draws a lot of attention, and even with that attention, like you said, he has been getting 18 and 22 points, and that is a big deal. Plus, he is inside getting rebounds or changing shots. They pay a lot of attention to him, which does open up other areas of the floor. Four points and take a W, Mike will take that."
— Smith on how the team needs to improve: "We have to be able to handle the pressure that we are going to see within our area, but then we (have to) get into halfcourt sets and run that effectively. ... With all that pressure we have to have discipline to be effective in the halfcourt
Next up
— The Panthers host Lincoln on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.