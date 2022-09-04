Oxford runners like new Munford cross country course

Top Oxford runners gave a “thumbs up” to the new cross country course, offered Saturday in the first Munford High School Invitational.
“It was a really fast course,” said Oxford High School senior cross country runner Noah George, who took first place with a time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds on the newly built 5K course. “It has a lot of shade and turns. It made it fly.”
This was the second consecutive win this cross country season for George, who led the Oxford boys to a second place team finish, behind Southside-Gadsden in the boys’ Class 5A-7A division.
Oxford’s Katie Keur was the overall girls’ winner with a time of 19 minutes, 30 seconds.
“We practiced on it Thursday,” Keur said. “I like the course for racing. I love the woods.”
The course also runs through a cornfield, which is unique for a cross country course.
“That was fun,” Keur said. “It was definitely interesting.”
Munford cross country coach Garciela Haney, who coaches the Lions cross country team with the help of her husband, Matt, said this was the first cross country meet Munford had ever hosted.
Haney said the course provided local runners something different, and something they won’t forget.
“Nobody has run through a cornfield, so this is going to give them something they will remember,” she said.
The construction of the course was a community effort with many businesses stepping up to donate work and materials, Haney said.
The Munford hosts also had a runner to shine on the new cross country course.
Munford’s Dakota Frank, who had a late Friday night on the high school football field, completed the course in 16 minutes, 50 seconds, winning top honors in the Class 1A-4A division. He finished third overall in the boys’ footrace.
“We had some pretty fast people out there today,” Frank said. “It was a fast race.”
Frank said he felt good to have people in front of him. He said he just stayed with the front group of runners throughout the race.
Ashville’s Joe Stevens finished second in the Class 1A-4A division with a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. He was followed by teammate Ryan Matthews, who finished seventh with a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds.
The Ashville boys’ team finished second in the Class 1A-4A division, behind Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School in Montgomery.
Springville High School runner David Robles finished fourth in the Class 5A-7A division with a time of 17 minutes, 36 seconds. Teammate Elliot Denard finished the course with a time of 18 minutes, 41 seconds for eighth place.
The Springville boys team finished fourth in the Class 5A-7A division.
The Lincoln Golden Bears put three runners in the top 10 for the boys’ Class 5A-7A division, to finish third in team scoring.
Lincoln runner Aaron Davis finished sixth with a time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds; Travis Cooley placed ninth with a time of 18 minutes, 43 seconds; and Ben Guthrie rounded out the top 10 places with a time of 18 minutes, 45 seconds.
In the girls’ Class 5A-7A division, Springville High School runner Carmen McMaster finished behind Keur for second place, clocking a time of 20 minutes 42 seconds. Teammate Avery Daniels followed with a time of 22 minutes for fourth place.
The Springville girls finished second as a team in the Class 5A-7A division, behind Southside-Gadsden.
In the girls’ Class 1A-4A division, Ashville runner Taylor Knight placed second with a time of 22 minutes, 15 seconds.
The Glencoe High School girls won team honors in the Class 1A-4A division.
Saturday’s cross country invitation saw 333 runners (boys and girls) to cross the finish line from 16 schools.