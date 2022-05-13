Oxford bound: Moody overcomes sluggish start to secure state berth with dominant showing

ALBERTVILLE — Moody Freshman Taylor Rogers couldn’t shake the nervous feeling she had on Thursday before stepping on the turf to face Sardis. Then again, Rogers felt that way all the time lately, especially since she’d lost her swing to some degree.
During her first at-bat, Rogers hit one so hard it skipped toward the fence, and just like that, the freshman was off like a bolt of lightning. She almost outran Moody’s leadoff hitter Riley Mitchell when she touched third base and rounded for home. She definitely outran her self-doubt.
“I was so, so happy for her to get that hit,” Moody coach Becky Seymour said. “She needed that little bit of confidence boost, and I saw the spark come back in her eyes because she’s been struggling.”
Rogers' hit went down as an inside-the-park home run, and the rest of her teammates followed her lead in Moody’s 12-1 run-rule victory over Sardis in the Class 5A Eastern Regional to lock up the last spot in the state playoffs next week.
Rogers finished the day with a game-high three hits, a game-high three RBIs and two runs.
It was a complete role-reversal for the Blue Devils, who dropped the final game of the Class 5A tournament to Sardis last year after Moody battled its way through the consolation bracket to meet a relatively fresh Sardis squad that had come up short against Alexandria.
This time it was the Blue Devils that took the afternoon off after failing to secure the playoff berth in the winner’s finale.
“Oh, I think that was huge,” Seymour said. “I think coming in with an advantage in the winner’s bracket, not having to fight our way through the loser’s bracket. A lot of my girls were fresh.”
Moody’s shortcut through the winner’s bracket almost didn’t happen. The Blue Devils were trailing in their first game of the week before freshman Kendall Trimm hit a double to drive in Mitchell and Rogers in during the sixth inning to secure the 2-1 victory over Brewer.
At the time, Trimm had only played in roughly four games since returning from a back injury that sidelined her for 2.5 months. To make matters worse, Moody had only mustered one hit in the entire game, thanks to Mitchell.
“I wasn’t nervous,” Trimm said. “I just knew I needed something in the green. Something in the outfield just to get someone in.”
After that opening win, Moody dispatched Leeds 6-1 before falling 3-0 to Alexandria in the winner’s finale early Thursday afternoon.
Against Sardis, Moody looked like a team capable of making real noise next week. Especially considering how the game ended. Moody held a 5-1 lead headed into the sixth inning.
Then the Blue Devils gave up two outs before rebounding to score seven runs to put the game out of reach.
“I’d say it is a really good thing for us,” Rogers said of the ending. “Because it helps our energy going forward, and I’d say we’re going to win the next one the same way.”
What to know
— The Blue Devils started the game with four hits, including one single, double, triple and of course, the home run to take a 4-0 lead.
— In the earlier loss to Alexandria, Moody pitcher Hollie Graham demonstrated tremendous control inside the circle as she held 24 Valley Cubs’ batters to two hits in the game.
— Nine different batters recorded at least one hit against Sardis. Moody finished the game with 13.
— Moody's defense record two double-plays against Sardis. The first came in the second inning when Graham caught the ball and threw to third for the second out. Then in the third inning a Moody outfielder caught a ball and made a heave to second just in time for the second out.
Who said
— Seymour on Graham’s performance against Alexandria: “Oh, hands down best game she’s thrown all year. Yesterday she threw really really well against Leeds too. I felt yesterday was her best game, and then she came and proved me wrong and topped it today.”
— Graham on losing to Sardis last year: “Very depleting, but we knew if we were able to come back, we wanted that revenge, we wanted to keep moving further, and we’ve accomplished every goal we’ve set for ourselves this year.”
— Trimm on missing time with the injury: “Mentally, it was really hard on me, because I just know that if I could be out there, I would do anything, and it was just hard to watch for me.”
Next up
— Moody will open play in the Class 5A state tournament in Oxford on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.