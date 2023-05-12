Not done yet: Sierra leads Springville to win in state semifinals

HUNTSVILLE — Springville may have survived a second-round showdown with John Carroll thanks to a literal last-minute goal, but the Tigers had no interest in a repeat performance in the 5A semifinals on Friday night.
This time, the Tigers led for almost the entire time, winning 3-2 over East Limestone in a game that saw Springville sophomore Rebecca Sierra dribble literal circles around four defenders before sending a right-footed shot across her body and into the top left corner of the net from 25 yards away in the 69th minute.
“It’s not easy, she does make it look easy, but I think she doesn’t give herself enough credit,” Springville coach Meg Childress said. “That is something she’s worked on. … But she does make it look easy, and it’s amazing to watch.”
Sierra spent most of the game making the difficult look rather routine. First, she scored the game’s opening goal in the 22nd minute after she beat the opposing goalkeeper in a race to the ball.
On that particular play, the ball was rolling slowly to the right corner of the East Limestone box. The keeper went to retrieve it but was clearly surprised by how fast Sierra reached that point from the center-field line.
“It looked like she was going to get the ball,” Sierra said. “But then she didn’t see me coming out, so she kinda like stopped, and then I kind of poked it out and then just shot.”
Despite Springville’s mostly dominant performance, there were opportunities when things could have slipped away for the Tigers, perhaps most notably when East Limestone’s Lily Hosmer tied things up 1-1 with her goal in the 46th minute.
But the Tigers, who have never competed in a state semifinal before, didn’t blink. Two minutes later, Springville’s Annie Grant took a pass from Sierra and found the back of the net to retake the lead for good.
“It is amazing,” Sierra said. “I can’t believe we are making history. I am so proud of this team like so much, so happy.”
What to know
— Sierra finished the evening with five of Springville’s 12 shots on goal, which was almost enough to match East Limestone's total of seven.
— Springville keeper Sophie Crotts finished with five saves.
— East Limestone’s Brianna Proudfoot scored the game's final goal with eight minutes left, but Springville kept the ball safely around midfield for most of the final minutes.
— East Limestone threatened to tie things up again three times in the 12 minutes after Grant’s score. In the 49th minute, Springville’s Mia Miller might have been the only Tiger in position to make a play on the ball when East Limestone threatened to score. She took possession and dribbled it safely back into East Limestone territory. Then barely 60 seconds later, East Limestone threatened to score again, but Madison Smith took away the attacker’s angle and knocked the ball out of bounds at what seemed like the last possible second, within maybe five yards of the goal. Then in the 60th minute, Springville might have just gotten lucky as Hosmer beat every defender, including Crotts, but Hosmer wiped out on the wet field inside the box right as she prepared to take her shot.
Who said
— Childress on the Tigers’ defense: “We could not have won without our defense, and even our wing Mia (Miller) came back and saved us one time. She was playing beautiful defense there.”
— Grant on what she thought after East Limestone tied it up: “Just that we had to score. We really had to right then to win the game. So I just went out there and did my best to get one.”
— Sierra on Grant’s goal: “It was insane. Tears were almost coming out of my eyes.”
— Grant on if Sierra ever surprises them: “Oh yeah, all the time. Sometimes she will pull a move out that I have never seen before. I’m just like, man. I love playing with her.”
Next up
— Springville’s historic run continues in the 5A championship game against Gulf Shores at 3 p.m.