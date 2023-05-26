NJCAA softball: Leeds native shining for JUCO softball squad in return to home state

OXFORD — For many people, a taste of home can range from a phone call with a family member to a visit to your hometown.
For Northwest Florida State’s Julia Petty, a pack of rainbow sour belt candies and a yellow gatorade from Buc-ee’s does the trick.
In her return to her home state, the Leeds native has starred in the circle for Northwest Florida as the team clinched a spot in the championship game of the NJCAA DI Softball World Series on Friday.
Petty, a Clay Chalkville High School alum, said that with her being so far away from home in Florida, she’s happy that her family could come and watch her pitch in Oxford.
“They haven't been able to watch me play since I was in high school,” Petty said. “Next year, I don't really know where I'm going yet, but probably not close to home, so it's nice to be able to let them watch me play and see all my hard work pay off.”
Petty has been invaluable for the Raiders in the tournament, pitching her team all the way to a championship game berth as she’s totaled 27 of Northwest Florida’s 34 innings so far in the tournament.
Despite losing to Odessa in the third round, Petty was able to get revenge on the top-seeded Wranglers as she pitched the first five innings and picked up the win in a six-strikeout performance.
Before her performance that would help the team clinch a championship berth, Northwest Florida State coach Andy Lee said he would only start her if she felt ready.
As soon as she was asked, Petty jumped on the opportunity.
“The more I throw, the better I get,” said Petty after she took the offer to start the game. “I would rather start this game than have to come in and work out of it.”
Along with her heavy workload in the tournament, the sophomore’s durability was a key factor for Northwest Florida in the regular season after the team’s ace went down with a rib injury.
Petty ranks in the top 10 of NJCAA Division I in innings pitched, and is one of three pitchers in NJCAA Division I with at least 28 wins.
“Julia had to step up,” Northwest Florida State coach Andy Lee said. “She was really our main kid to go to and she kept us for about four weeks in it. Now she's the big dog. Now we need her, and she's stepping up in the biggest moment.”
While Petty is one of five players on the team’s roster from Alabama, she’s the only one that isn’t a freshman from the state.
Those freshmen from Alabama include Sheonte Barginere (Brantley High School), Madison Stewart (Charles Henderson High School), Rycca Hinton (Faith Academy High School) and Kylee Trotter (Curry High School).
Before the four Alabama-based freshmen entered this season, Petty said that she was outnumbered on her roster by Louisiana natives.
“Last year, I had to deal with everyone like, ‘oh, we're from Louisiana, Louisiana is the best,’” Petty said. “Now I have a few freshmen from Alabama, and we'd like to show them what’s up. We're like, ‘you're in our home state now.’”
While her opinion may have a little bias, she also added that “Alabama does it better.”
Hinton, who transferred to Northwest Florida State from Southern Miss, said that it’s refreshing to have players from her home state, like Petty, playing alongside her.
“It’s kind of great, actually,” Hinton said. “It’s bringing back so many memories from high school playing state all the way up here.”
As Petty and the team prepare for a chance to win a national championship, she said that
“We’re all working towards the same goal right now, so it’s nice,” Petty said. “I can feel the energy from behind them and I'm tired, but they make it worth it. They're doing it all, they're giving it all for me, so I just got to give it all for them.”