Newcomers make strong first impressions as Ashville volleyball prepares for season

Ashville senior Emma Drinkard hasn’t played volleyball since she was a freshman, but it only took one practice for coach Lindsay Sullivan to realize her potential.
“She is an exceptional athlete, and she is going to be a defensive beast just by what I’ve seen yesterday and today,” Sullivan said on July 12. “It is like she didn’t miss two years of playing.”
Drinkard’s return to the sport couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bulldogs, considering the team only returns two starters from last year’s team, which finished 23-27.
Sullivan said the Bulldogs would definitely miss the height of former players Sera Beth Potter (5-foot-10) and Whitney Goodwin (6-foot).
Sisters Molly and Lydia Northam, each 5-foot-10, will replace their height on the team this season. Molly missed last season with a knee injury that required surgery but has the green light to return to the court.
“Lydia is one of those, she is going to be something else,” Sullivan said. “I’ve already got a few college coaches contacting me.”
While Drinkard and the Northam sisters should all play huge roles for the team this season, the Bulldogs will undoubtedly lean on their two returning starters, including senior setter Rachel St. John. Sullivan said the senior had no varsity experience prior to last season.
That showed itself early in the season as the setter struggled at times to adjust to the speed and talent on display at the varsity level. This season all eyes should be on St. John once again for an entirely different reason.
“I’d consider her the most improved player last year, and she’s moved into the team captain role perfectly,” Sullivan said.
St. John will be joined on the court by fellow returning starter Zahkiyla Cook.
“She is very versatile,” Sullivan said. “She hits, she is very good at defense. She just makes the important plays.”
When Sullivan met Cook (now a junior) last year, the coach found her to be quiet. She preferred to let her play on the court do the talking for her. These days, Sullivan said Cook has come out of her shell and seems even more confident than ever.
“I have high expectations for her this year,” Sullivan said. “She can do anything I put her out on the court to do. That is something as a coach. You rarely get that.”