New St. Clair County cross country and his team are ready for the season

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Fighting Saints have a new head cross country coach, Elliott “Gage” Strickland.
Strickland, a biology teacher, coached one year at Ashville as an archery coach, his first year with the St. Clair County school system.
“I was asked this summer if I would take over the cross country program here,” Strickland said. “I use to run all the time myself, so I asked myself, ‘Why not?’”
Strickland does have cross country coaching experience. He spent three years in his home state of Mississippi as an assistant cross country coach and also as a head volleyball coach.
Strickland is an Ole Miss graduate, with a degree in a biology education.
He and his wife, Jenna, ventured to Idaho, before settling down in Alabama.
“My first year in Alabama was at Ashville,” Strickland said.
He grew up in a small town in North Mississippi.
As a high school runner, he competed in the two-mile run.
“I went to a real small school,” he said. “We didn’t have cross country.”
Strickland said when he initially entered coaching, he wanted to coach basketball, but that was before he became an assistant cross country coach.
“I realized I liked that as well,” he said. “I am super excited about coaching cross country again. I loved assistant coaching (for cross country).”
Strickland enters his first season as the St. Clair County head cross country coach with 11 runners, five girls and six boys.
His top girls’ runner is Jade Ware, and the top boys’ runner is senior Mason Williamson.
He said this may be the first cross country season for his entire girls’ team.
“I think all my girls are in their first year,” Strickland said. “They ran indoor and outdoor track but just never cross country.”
He said the top boys’ runner, Williamson, is talented enough to earn a college scholarship.
“I think our top three boys should be able to compete well,” Strickland said.
Williamson said he is taking it easy with a nagging knee injury.
“I still can run,” he said. “I just think I jumped back into intense training too fast.”
Williamson said he expects to get back to where he needs to be.
He said he may only run the opening mile of his first race of the season, which is being hosted by St. Clair County High School on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8 a.m.
“I may just run the first mile to get a feel for the competition and not aggravate my knee anymore,” Williamson said. “Hopefully, by mid-September, I will be back at 100 percent. It’s my senior year; I’ve got to give everything I have to get back to where I was last year.”
Williamson finished the Class 5A Alabama state cross country meet last year in 16 minutes, 25 seconds.
His goal is to dip below the 16-minute mark this cross country season.
Williamson said he is coming off one of his best outdoor track seasons, posting a 2-minute flat 800-meter run.
Williamson said it is aggravating to head into the cross country season with an injury.
“It’s been disappointing, but it’s not anything too terrible,” he said.
Members of this year’s St. Clair County cross country team also include Chloey Covey, Tralaijah Wright, Josie Forman, Shayla Vanwagner, Peyton Head, Brody Mizzell, Ashton Avant, Robert Franklin and Cade Wiggins.