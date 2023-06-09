New faces look to make an impact for Victory Christian girls basketball

PELL CITY — Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold has watched the Lions hit a lot of milestones over the last few seasons, but on Thursday, he had a front-row seat when his daughter, Madelyn Arnold, scored her first points for the Lions in a 30-28 overtime loss to Westminster Oak Mountain in an offseason scrimmage.
“It was special for her because that was the first basket she’s ever scored playing for the school. … It was a big shot to make. Just wish we could have got it there at the end,” Jared Arnold said.
His daughter’s basket came on an offensive putback that cut the Lions’ deficit to two points with 2:30 to play. Despite trailing by as much as six points in the second half, the Lions outscored the competition 8-2 in the game's final three minutes to force a sudden-death overtime.
The loss was Victory Christian’s second on the day after falling by a single point to Faith Christian earlier in the morning.
“I thought we played a better game against Westminster than we did the first,” Arnold said. “We’re just a very young team. We’ve got to find a way to replace the seniors that we lost, but the young ones really stepped up.”
What to know
— Victory Christian senior Haley Hendrix scored a team-high 14 points in the loss. She grabbed at least seven rebounds and recorded at least three steals.
— Sophomore Amelia Haney finished second on the team with five points. Although her point total was low, Haney appeared much more confident with the ball on Thursday, and that showed in her shot selection.
— Newcomer Addie Lee finished with a couple of steals and rebounds. She also scored two points, but her biggest play came in the final 39 seconds when she forced a jump ball to give the Lions some breathing room.
— Eighth-grader Lily Brisendine was one of the most confident Lions on offense. She drilled a 3-point shot with three seconds left in the first half and finished the game with multiple rebounds and assists.
Who said
— Arnold on what it is like coaching his daughter: “It has been fun. She is one of the younger ones, but she plays hard. Like everybody else, I thought she played better against Westminster than against Faith. That first game, she seemed like she was a little bit nervous that first game, but the second game, she kind of calmed down.”
— Arnold on Haney’s role this season: “It’s hard to believe because I pulled her up two years ago as an eighth grader, and now she’s going to be a 10th grader now … and we’re going to have to really count on her for leadership and to get the young ones ready.”
— Arnold on the addition of Lee: “Addie looks to score. She can take the ball to the basket. She plays with a lot of confidence as an eighth grader, and I think she is going to help us.”
— Arnold on Brisendine: “Getting those minutes that she got last year really helped her a lot. And Lily always shows up and does everything you ask her to do, and she wants to get better. If the gym is open, she is in there. I can see a lot of improvement in her from last year to now.”