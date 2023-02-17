NE Regional: Springville's girls can't overcome slow start in 5A semifinal

JACKSONVILLE — Arab’s fast start proved to be too much for Springville as the Tigers’ season came to an end in a 56-30 loss at Pete Mathews Coliseum in the Class 5A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday morning.
“They came out and played really hard,” Springville coach Warren House said. “Their length bothered us some. We tried to get to the rim and they blocked a few shots. It got us a little frustrated.”
Arab will advance to its first regional final since 2017, where the Knights defeated Mortimer Jordan to advance to the Final Four.
“I felt defensively, we did a great job,” Arab coach Brad Kitchens said. “We knew we were going to have to handle their pressure; they press a lot. We did a fair job handling that.”
Arab outscored the Tigers 15-4 in the first quarter after taking a quick 7-0 lead that was snapped by a tip-in from Ava Vaughn.
The Knights finished how they started, outscoring Springville 17-7 in the fourth quarter led by Bryleigh Bodine.
Springville made just 10-of-49 from the field and didn’t make a three on eight attempts. The Tigers also went 10-of-20 on free throws.
“I don’t feel like we played, intensity-wise, on the press like we normally have during the year,” House said. “I’m not saying we would have won if our pressure had been better, but our pressure normally creates us some opportunities, and tonight, it did not create very many opportunities for us.”
Freshman Olivia Carroll led Springville with eight points, while Bella Bullington provided six rebounds.
The teams combined for 40 fouls in the game, with Arab posting 21.
Arab's Bodine finished with a team-leading 15 points to go with five boards. Despite priding herself on defense, she said that the rest of her team gave her plenty of opportunities to score throughout the contest.
“This is very special,” Bodine said. “At the beginning of the year, I said that I really want to make it to the elite eight. My defense carries me; all season I haven’t been a big scorer, but when our defense is on it really carries me to be good on offense.”
Juniors Laney Kelley and Sarah Ferguson proved to be a force in the paint, with Kelley leading the team with 10 rebounds and Ferguson earning seven.
Arab coach Brad Kitchens said that the team’s ability under the basket, led by Kelly and Ferguson, served as a catalyst for them throughout the matchup.
“We felt like we had the advantage inside, we wanted to look inside, especially with Sydney and Laney,” Kitchens said. “They both do a good job. They’ve done a good job for us all year long.”