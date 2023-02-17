NE Regional: Springville boys battle but fall to savvy Scottsboro team

TALLADEGA — The last words head coach Brandon Easterwood left his Springville boys basketball team with Friday were, "I'm proud of you."
Springville couldn't overcome a dominant Scottsboro squad in the Class 5A Northeast Regional semifinals, losing 64-49, but Easterwood appreciated all that his players did to get this far.
"This was a big goal for us to make it to this point," said Easterwood, whose team finished 21-11. "Of course, you want to win, but it's not going to end for very many teams, except one, right? It's got to end at some time, but these guys really played hard all season. They've gotten a lot better. We knew we could compete in that game, but we knew it was going to be a tough game.
"They did a great job. I just wish we would've had a little bit more left in us."
Springville started hot, leading 15-10 late in the first period. After a Scottsboro rally, Springville managed a 26-26 tie on Ty Harrison's bucket with 50 seconds left in the first half.
Scottsboro managed a basket with four seconds left, and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.
Springville sank 7 of 11 from the field in the first quarter but cooled off after that. Easterwood said it didn't help that his team struggled with turnovers, including nine in the second half and 16 overall.
"They mix their defenses well," Easterwood said. "We knew they were going to run a little bit of zone and some (man-to-man), and they mixed their defense well, kind of kept us off balance. I do think there were times where we were getting it where we wanted, but we weren't converting because we were turning it over. They were aggressive and were getting their hands on the ball."
Harrison, a senior, scored 12 points to help pace Springville. Sophomore Brodie Frederick added 12 points, three blocks and two steals.
Another senior, Collin Lockhart, had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Senior point guard Zach Brown pitched in 11 points and six rebounds.
Senior center Asa Morrison came off the bench to contribute four points, three rebounds and two steals.
Frederick, Harrison and Brown attended the postgame news conference with Easterwood, and each was asked what the season and the team meant to him.
Frederick: "This was my first year on varsity, so I grew up a lot. The speed of the game was way faster than it was in JV."
Harrison: "Last year, I didn't get a lot of minutes. I didn't play a lot. I think I was third string. Being able to grow up and play together as a team and getting to play varsity basketball and get a lot of minutes."
Brown: "I didn't get a lot of minutes last year on the varsity, but we grew up fast. We haven't played much together since our sophomore year. We grew up fast and learned a lot. We accomplished a lot of our goals."
For Scottsboro, Parker Bell had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jake Jones added 13 points, while Tyson Sexton pitched in 12 points, five assists and four steals.