NE Regional: Guntersville puts an end to Moody's nine-game win streak

JACKSONVILLE — In early January, Moody lost to Guntersville by 22 points, but the Moody boys basketball team that stepped on the court Friday at the Class 5A Northeast Regional wasn't the same group as back then.
Since then, the Blue Devils have grown together into a finely tuned machine. They won the St. Clair County tournament and the Area 11 tournament. They brought a nine-game win streak into the regional semifinals.
In the end, however, Guntersville rode point guard Brandon Fussell to a 68-58 victory, ending Moody's season at 19-13. Fussell scored 27 points and rebounded from a late ankle injury to drive the Wildcats in the closing minutes.
"We played them once during the year and knew he's really good and could score it," Moody coach Chad Bates said. "He kind of controls everything they do. He turned it on, and he didn't really let the game get out of control."
Guntersville led much of the game, but Moody found a way to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Down 47-45, Davion Dozier sank a basket, then added a free throw. Kolby Seymour hit a basket, and Moody was up 50-47 with 7:00 to play.
The Blue Devils couldn't hold the advantage. Guntersville clawed back to lead 52-50, but Fussell went to the sideline with 5:18 to go after turning his ankle.
Moody's Davion Dozier plays defense against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody lost 68-58 to Guntersville in the 5A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Davion Dozier plays defense against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody students cheer on their team the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody students cheer on their team the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Chase Jackson drives the ball up the court against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Davion Dozier plays defense against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Chase Jackson drives the ball up the court against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Kolby Seymour drives in the lane against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Kolby Seymour drives in the lane against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Davion Dozier passes to an open teammate against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Kolby Seymour plays defense against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Chase Jackson drives the ball up the court against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody Head Coach Chad Bates dislikes a call against Gunstersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Chase Jackson drives the ball up the court against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Chase Jackson drives the ball up the court against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Chase Jackson blocks a shot by Guntersville's Brandon Fussell in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Davion Dozier plays defense against Guntersville in the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Guntersville celebrates late in the game against Moodyin the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Guntersville celebrates late in the game against Moodyin the Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Moody's Caden Helms tied it 52-52 with a basket with 4:49 left. Fussell returned with 3:44 on the clock and the game still tied. After that, the game belonged to him. He scored 11 points after returning, giving Guntersville a comfortable final seconds to enjoy the win.
"Moody is a really good team that won nine straight for a reason," Guntersville coach Brett Self said. "They've got a little bit of everything. They've got good guard play, the post down low is tough, No. 4 (Dozier) is a handful. They're just a really good basketball team."
After the loss, Bates took a moment to recognize the Blue Devils’ accomplishments.
"We had a great season," Bates said. "We've gone farther than anybody else at Moody had. All our guys pretty much play football, so we've got multi-sport athletes. We really got rolling after January. These guys really picked it up for us and held us together."
Seymour spoke about what the season meant to him, as well: "Been with most of these guys since August, July, late June because we all play football together. This season created a bond that will never be broken. This is my family. If I ever need anything in the future, I'm definitely going to call one of these guys."
For Moody, Seymour had a team-high 13 points and four rebounds. Dozier added 12 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and two steals. Chase Jackson chipped in 10 points and three assists.
For Guntersville, which is making its fourth straight appearance at regionals, Brody Perry and Jackson Porch each had 12 points. Fussell, in addition to his 27 points, had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.